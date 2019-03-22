Apple Music Updates 'Browse' Tab With New Themed Sections

Now, in the central Browse tab of Apple Music, you'll find Apple's "Daily Top 100" playlist featured prominently at the top of the section, just below the traditional carousel of new music. These Global Top 100 playlists launched last September and have been available to listen to by navigating to Browse, scrolling down, and finding the Top Charts area. Now, they're much easier to find right at the top of Browse.
The section under Daily Top 100 is "Weekend Warrior," a list of pop, dance, hip-hop, country, and more music all centered around celebrating the weekend. Just like the Daily Top 100, these playlists have all been available in Apple Music before, but the service's organization and presentation of them is new. Slightly lower in Browse you can now find an area that features "Just Updated" playlists across genres and moods.
The rest of Browse looks mostly the same, with Hot Tracks and New Music showcasing the most popular new songs on the service. Near the bottom of the tab are a few more changes, including a "We're Loving" area that features new album recommendations from the Apple Music editors, and a "Get Down Tonight" section curating dance music. Because a few of these sections are dedicated to the weekend, it appears that Apple will more frequently update Browse with new themed areas.
It's also worth mentioning that Apple Music is highlighting a collection of classical music today in the Browse tab's main carousel, aimed at celebrating the Los Angeles Philharmonic's 100 year anniversary. This new area has albums, playlists, brief histories about the Los Angeles Philharmonic's conductors and relevant albums, music videos, and an exclusive playlist curated by Deutsche Grammophon celebrating the anniversary. Many problems still remain for classical music on Apple Music, but it's reassuring to see Apple highlight a major event in the classical world among new modern album releases.
You can check out the updates to the New Music section of the Browse tab on both macOS and iOS devices.