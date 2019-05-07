New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Hands-On With Apple's New Powerbeats Pro Earbuds

Tuesday May 7, 2019 3:13 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple's new wire-free Powerbeats Pro are set to launch this Friday after pre-orders became available last week, and ahead of their official debut, we were able to get a pair to test out to find out whether Apple's latest Beats-branded earbuds are worth the $250 price tag.

While Apple is planning to sell the Powerbeats Pro in four colors, including ivory, moss, navy, and black, only the black version is available right now, with the other options coming later in the summer.

Powerbeats Pro share many features with the AirPods, but the design is totally different because they're aimed at vigorous physical activity like sports and working out. There are a set of earhooks that wrap around your ear to keep the Powerbeats Pro in place, along with four sets of ear tips for a customized fit.


Multiple tips means the Powerbeats Pro will fit most people, and while it's early, we found them to be lightweight and comfortable overall, though any earbud is going to cause ear fatigue after long periods of usage. This kind of around the ear fit isn't going to appeal to everyone, and it can take a bit of practice to be able to get them positioned in your ears correctly.

The Powerbeats Pro fit on the ears super securely, and it's unlikely these are going to fall out of your ears during physical activity. Powerbeats Pro fit in the ear canal unlike the AirPods, and will drown out ambient noise, which is something to be aware of. We tested these out with sunglasses and found them comfortable, so these may work well for those who wear glasses regularly.


As for sound quality, with the tips positioned correctly in your ears, the Powerbeats Pro sound impressive. Everything is full, crisp, and clear, and parts of songs remain distinguishable. Bass sounds great and is not muddy, which can be an issue with other wire-free headphones.

Powerbeats Pro have a carrying case, but it's a lot bigger than the AirPods case. It's not really pocketable, and it's worth noting that wireless charging is not an included feature. You need to charge this case using a Lightning cable. Opening up the case causes the Powerbeats Pro to pair with your device just like the AirPods and thanks to the H1 chip, easy pairing, easy device swapping, and "Hey Siri" support are all Powerbeats Pro features.


We were impressed with how quickly the Powerbeats Pro were able to pair with an iPhone, and it's worth noting that the Live Listen feature available on the AirPods is also available on Powerbeats Pro. Live Listen is designed to let the iPhone serve as a microphone, amplifying the ambient noise around you and beaming it to your earbuds.

Automatic play/pause functionality will pause audio when you remove an earbud and play it again when it's put back in place, a super handy feature, and there are some physical buttons for doing things like playing music, pausing music, adjusting volume (these buttons are at the top) and skipping tracks. Physical buttons are nice, but it's not always easy to use the button on the first try and it takes a bit more effort than the tap controls on the AirPods.


Powerbeats Pro offer up to nine hours of listening time per earbud along with 24 hours of additional battery life from the charging case, plus there's a fast fuel feature that offers up 1.5 hours of playback with a five minute charge. We haven't had the Powerbeats Pro long enough to test the battery life sufficiently, but we'll be providing more detail in a future video.

So are the Powerbeats Pro worth the $250 price tag? We think the answer is yes if you're looking for a set of earbuds that have a secure, comfortable fit with all of the features offered by the AirPods. They're perfect if you live an active lifestyle or are looking for a more traditional earbud fit than the AirPods offer.

We'll be doing a follow up video comparing the Powerbeats Pro to the AirPods, so make sure to keep an eye out for that tomorrow, and for more info on Powerbeats Pro, check out our Powerbeats Pro guide.

Avatar
Analog Kid
2 days ago at 03:44 pm

Why don’t any of these reviews include anything about the sound quality?

Maybe they all do and you’re not reading them?:

As for sound quality, with the tips positioned correctly in your ears, the Powerbeats Pro sound impressive. Everything is full, crisp, and clear, and parts of songs remain distinguishable. Bass sounds great and is not muddy, which can be an issue with other wire-free headphones.

;)
Rating: 11 Votes
Avatar
bruinsrme
2 days ago at 03:36 pm

Why don’t any of these reviews include anything about the sound quality?

he mentioned they sound good and the bass isn't muddy, that's something
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
Pepe4life
2 days ago at 03:36 pm

Why don’t any of these reviews include anything about the sound quality?

Because these are just glorified unboxing videos
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
calzon65
2 days ago at 03:22 pm
I did not purchase Apple AirPods, but these are impressive. I may be tempted to purchase.
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
HelloMikee
2 days ago at 05:29 pm
Every review I’ve seen so far seems shocked the charging case is much larger than the AirPods. Did they not realize the actual ear phones are much larger? Did they not know they had a wrap around ear piece?

Please note, I’m not talking about them comparing the size or noting the size difference. That’s obviously relevant. It just seems like they’re shocked or unpleasantly surprised of the size comparison.
[doublepost=1557275654][/doublepost]

I have large ears and workout/run all the time with Airpods, lengthy trail runs even. The only time they fall out is when I forget about them and wipe sweat from my head. I just don't see the hype in paying more money for a larger wireless headphone set, better be some mind-bending sound quality.


That’s nice but not everyone has ears like yours. If mine stayed while running, I wouldn’t be interested in these Powerbeats Pro. Unfortunately AirPods work well only when I’m stationary so they’re a no go for the gym, or while out running for me. They do stay in though when I put in these silicone tips but it’s annoying having to take them off and on constantly or carry them with me at all times since they don’t work with the charging case.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
Pepe4life
2 days ago at 03:25 pm
I’ll pick up a pair when they go on sale. Beats products go on sale too often to warrant paying full price.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
costeta
2 days ago at 04:19 pm
$250. Hard pass.
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
bruinsrme
2 days ago at 03:22 pm
I was waiting for this review. Glad it covered shaking his head and demonstrating the fit with glasses.

Thumbs up
[doublepost=1557267842][/doublepost]

I did not purchase Apple earbuds, but these are impressive. I may be tempted to purchase.

stop it. I don't need any peer pressure in changing my mind. LOL
I was actually going to hold out for the other colors but may go for the black.
Airpods are falling out my head too frequently
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
winglet69
2 days ago at 04:21 pm
Not a fan of the "Beats hype", but I can't wear AirPods as they're Just. Too. Uncomfortable. I do think they (AirPods) are the most tightly-integrated true wireless earbuds out there though. I WANT to like them. So I may just end up splashing out for the Beats, I can live with the case size and don't care about wireless charging.

Hell truly hath frozen over. :D
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
V.K.
2 days ago at 04:10 pm
Given the price I assume these will not be a high volume item. I therefore don't understand why Apple can't produce enough of them to satisfy whatever demand there is. I ordered mine on May 3rd and the delivery dates are June 5-19. Other than that happy to see this review doesn't list anything that might make me regret the purchase.
Rating: 3 Votes

