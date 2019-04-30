Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Apple Says Aperture Won't Run in Future macOS Versions After Mojave
In a new support document, Apple has indicated that its legacy photo editing suite Aperture will not run in future versions of macOS after macOS Mojave. The support document provides users with steps to migrate Aperture libraries to Apple's newer Photos app for Mac or Adobe Lightroom Classic.
Apple ceased development of Aperture in June 2014 and removed the software from the Mac App Store in April 2015 after the launch of the Photos app for Mac. However, the application continues to function on macOS Mojave for users who still have it installed, albeit with some performance limitations.
As part of the transition from 32-bit to 64-bit, certain media files created using older formats or codecs will also be incompatible with future versions of macOS after macOS Mojave. Apple has shared instructions on how to convert incompatible media in iMovie libraries and Final Cut Pro X and Motion projects.
9 hours ago at 05:46 am
Killing Apple Aperture and removing the Macbook MagSafe power connector are among Apple's biggest mistakes...
9 hours ago at 05:47 am
Aperture is still to this day the best photo editor.
9 hours ago at 05:42 am
We need it back!!!! Lightroom is not optimised well for macs
9 hours ago at 05:48 am
I've still not forgiven Apple for pulling the plug on one of the best apps they've created, especially since there's just no good alternatives… :mad:
9 hours ago at 05:59 am
I thought apple was all about the pro? I really tried to like photos, but its really for the insta- facebook generation, not the iPhotos and Aperture crowds that brought people to Apple with proper tools and functionality. you can't even make your own damn books anymore without a 3rd party plugin and 3rd party subscription, ffs.
9 hours ago at 05:55 am
Just in case we still had any teeth left after Apple kicked us in the mouth five years ago when they announced Aperture's EOL.
9 hours ago at 06:02 am
Aperture hasn't aged well. If Aperture is all you know, you won't be able to understand this.
9 hours ago at 05:53 am
Apple should not turn their back to photographs...
8 hours ago at 06:17 am
Release Aperature's source code. Make it open source. Let other people work on, develop, and update it if Apple won't.
9 hours ago at 05:49 am
RIP Aperture. Was nice knowing you. Very happy having migrated to Capture One, following an entirely unsatisfactory interregnum with Light Room
