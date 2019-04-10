New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Five Mac Apps Worth Checking Out - April 2019

Wednesday April 10, 2019 3:34 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apps designed for the Mac often don't receive as much attention as apps made for iOS devices, so we have a series here at MacRumors that's designed to highlight useful and interesting Mac apps that are worth checking out and potentially investing in.

This month's picks include apps for sharing files, organizing web apps, monitoring internet traffic, fixing repeating keys on a broken MacBook keyboard, and quickly pairing your AirPods to your Mac. Many of the apps we're highlighting this month were chosen by our MacRumors forum members.

  • CloudApp (Free) - CloudApp is a handy app that lets you share files, screenshots, videos, screen recordings, and more, via the cloud. You can drag a file into CloudApp and it'll be uploaded to the cloud and copied to your clipboard so you can paste the file into Slack, email, Messages, or elsewhere. You can annotate screenshots and files, making it a great way to communicate when collaborative editing is needed. CloudApp is free, but premium tiers with additional features are available starting at $10/month or $8/month on an annual plan.

  • Little Snitch ($45) - Little Snitch monitors all of the traffic on your Mac so you can see what apps are sending data, and where. It basically makes all of your Internet connections visible and gives you control over them, letting you approve or restrict what's being sent from your Mac. There's a world map so you can see where connections are being made, and there are modes for getting instant notifications or letting it run in the background.

  • Stack (Free) - Stack is a Mac app that's sort of an internet launchpad for web apps, describing itself as an "internet OS." It houses all the websites you might want to keep tabs on like Facebook, Messenger, Gmail, Slack, and more, keeping them in one convenient place. You can organize your different apps into categories, and the app provides unified notifications so you don't miss anything.

  • Unshaky (Free) - Unshaky is not an Apple-sanctioned app, and that's because it's meant to fix a major Apple problem - the faulty MacBook Pro keyboard. Unshaky is designed for people who have keys where the letters repeat, as it's able to detect the extra presses and eliminate them. We haven't tried this app ourselves because we don't have a keyboard with repeating letters, but it has positive reviews as a temporary fix from those who are having issues. If you have a repeating key you'll need to get a repair from Apple, but this can help while you wait.

  • AirBuddy ($5) - AirBuddy is a Mac app for the AirPods. It lets you pair your AirPods to your Mac the same way you do on your iPhone - just by opening up the AirPods case next to your Mac and then clicking. It's super simple, but if you use your AirPods with your Mac often, it's invaluable. A Batteries Notification Center widget on Mac displays AirPods battery life, charging case battery life, and the battery life of your Mac. The AirBuddy app works with Macs that support Bluetooth LE, which is all modern machines.
If you have a favorite must-have Mac app that we haven't highlighted yet, let us know in the comments, and we might feature it in a future video. Many of this month's app picks came directly from recommendations from our forum members, and it's these recommendations that have helped make this series useful.

For more of our Mac app picks, make sure to check out our Mac app archives.

Avatar
outskirtsofinfinity
1 day ago at 03:48 pm
The fact that the Unshaky App is even a THING reflects very badly on Apple. Just... wow.
Rating: 25 Votes
Avatar
slkjflla
1 day ago at 04:23 pm
Struggling to see the point of Stack
Rating: 6 Votes
Avatar
lopoz
20 hours ago at 11:06 pm
I recently discovered Pock and love it. Basically turns the touch bar into your Dock = more screen real-estate for me to use :)

(https://ibb.co/vD5r5xm)

https://pock.pigigaldi.com/

[edit] not affiliated in any way to the app btw...
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
-Ryan-
21 hours ago at 10:16 pm
I’ve used Little Snitch for over 15 years now. It’s an excellent piece of software.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
dukebound85
1 day ago at 03:59 pm

Haven’t used little snitch in so many years I forgot it was a thing

I found it BEYOND annoying with the alerts it causes
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Mike Boreham
6 hours ago at 01:08 pm

Does the fact that anti-virus apps are a THING (that is 100% necessary) for Windows reflect badly on Microsoft?


Yes.

But not a great analogy, because Microsoft are not writing malware, but Apple are making substandard keyboards.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
OneMike
1 day ago at 03:59 pm
Haven’t used little snitch in so many years I forgot it was a thing
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
BasicGreatGuy
1 day ago at 05:33 pm

May I ask how is AirBuddy so invaluable if by default connecting AirPods to the Mac is as simple as clicking the volume button and selecting them? It's 2 clicks. I understand AirBuddy is *one click* but if I understand it right it is also opening the case by the Mac and pressing connect before putting them in your ears, which makes it useless for switching devices on the fly when already have AirPods in your ears. In any case, seems pointless to me.

If we follow that line of reasoning, Apple's default method of syncing for the iPhone would be rather pointless. As noted above, AirBuddy does for the Mac what Apple does with iOS. Nothing magical or life changing. it is an attempt to be subtle and provide seamless integration to the Mac. I think AirBuddy achieves the intended goal.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
nutmac
1 day ago at 04:11 pm
AirBuddy does not yet support AirPods 2.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
bbeagle
15 hours ago at 04:55 am

The fact that the Unshaky App is even a THING reflects very badly on Apple. Just... wow.


Does the fact that anti-virus apps are a THING (that is 100% necessary) for Windows reflect badly on Microsoft?
Rating: 1 Votes

