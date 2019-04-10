Apple's Beats brand in April unveiled the Powerbeats Pro, a redesigned wire-free version of its popular fitness-oriented Powerbeats earbuds.
Five Mac Apps Worth Checking Out - April 2019
This month's picks include apps for sharing files, organizing web apps, monitoring internet traffic, fixing repeating keys on a broken MacBook keyboard, and quickly pairing your AirPods to your Mac. Many of the apps we're highlighting this month were chosen by our MacRumors forum members.
- CloudApp (Free) - CloudApp is a handy app that lets you share files, screenshots, videos, screen recordings, and more, via the cloud. You can drag a file into CloudApp and it'll be uploaded to the cloud and copied to your clipboard so you can paste the file into Slack, email, Messages, or elsewhere. You can annotate screenshots and files, making it a great way to communicate when collaborative editing is needed. CloudApp is free, but premium tiers with additional features are available starting at $10/month or $8/month on an annual plan.
- Little Snitch ($45) - Little Snitch monitors all of the traffic on your Mac so you can see what apps are sending data, and where. It basically makes all of your Internet connections visible and gives you control over them, letting you approve or restrict what's being sent from your Mac. There's a world map so you can see where connections are being made, and there are modes for getting instant notifications or letting it run in the background.
- Stack (Free) - Stack is a Mac app that's sort of an internet launchpad for web apps, describing itself as an "internet OS." It houses all the websites you might want to keep tabs on like Facebook, Messenger, Gmail, Slack, and more, keeping them in one convenient place. You can organize your different apps into categories, and the app provides unified notifications so you don't miss anything.
- Unshaky (Free) - Unshaky is not an Apple-sanctioned app, and that's because it's meant to fix a major Apple problem - the faulty MacBook Pro keyboard. Unshaky is designed for people who have keys where the letters repeat, as it's able to detect the extra presses and eliminate them. We haven't tried this app ourselves because we don't have a keyboard with repeating letters, but it has positive reviews as a temporary fix from those who are having issues. If you have a repeating key you'll need to get a repair from Apple, but this can help while you wait.
- AirBuddy ($5) - AirBuddy is a Mac app for the AirPods. It lets you pair your AirPods to your Mac the same way you do on your iPhone - just by opening up the AirPods case next to your Mac and then clicking. It's super simple, but if you use your AirPods with your Mac often, it's invaluable. A Batteries Notification Center widget on Mac displays AirPods battery life, charging case battery life, and the battery life of your Mac. The AirBuddy app works with Macs that support Bluetooth LE, which is all modern machines.
For more of our Mac app picks, make sure to check out our Mac app archives.
Haven’t used little snitch in so many years I forgot it was a thingI found it BEYOND annoying with the alerts it causes
Does the fact that anti-virus apps are a THING (that is 100% necessary) for Windows reflect badly on Microsoft?
Yes.
But not a great analogy, because Microsoft are not writing malware, but Apple are making substandard keyboards.
May I ask how is AirBuddy so invaluable if by default connecting AirPods to the Mac is as simple as clicking the volume button and selecting them? It's 2 clicks. I understand AirBuddy is *one click* but if I understand it right it is also opening the case by the Mac and pressing connect before putting them in your ears, which makes it useless for switching devices on the fly when already have AirPods in your ears. In any case, seems pointless to me.If we follow that line of reasoning, Apple's default method of syncing for the iPhone would be rather pointless. As noted above, AirBuddy does for the Mac what Apple does with iOS. Nothing magical or life changing. it is an attempt to be subtle and provide seamless integration to the Mac. I think AirBuddy achieves the intended goal.
The fact that the Unshaky App is even a THING reflects very badly on Apple. Just... wow.
Does the fact that anti-virus apps are a THING (that is 100% necessary) for Windows reflect badly on Microsoft?
