Logitech Debuts New Slim Folio Pro Keyboard Case for 2018 iPad Pro Models

Logitech today announced the launch of the Slim Folio Pro, a new keyboard case that's designed for the 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models.
The Slim Folio Pro is a folio-style case for the iPad Pro with a built-in backlit keyboard that's an alternative to the Smart Keyboard offered by Apple.
Logitech's Slim Folio Pro connects to the new iPad Pro models using a Bluetooth connection rather than through the Smart Connector, but the battery lasts for up to three months on a single charge so you shouldn't need to charge it often.
There are several different configurations you can use with the Slim Folio Pro for purposes like typing and drawing. Positioning the iPad upright within the case allows you to type on the keyboard, which Logitech says features "the perfect bounce" for fast and accurate typing.
The keyboard spans from edge to edge and features a row of iOS shortcut keys for doing things like adjusting brightness, changing the volume, and more using keystrokes.
There's also a sketching position that puts the iPad Pro into an ideal configuration for drawing with the Apple Pencil. The sides of the case are left accessible so the second-generation Apple Pencil can be charged. A magnetic latch holds the Apple Pencil in place when not in use so it won't get lost.
For use while reading or browsing the web, the keyboard of the Slim Folio Pro folds back so it's out of the way, leaving the display accessible.
When everything is closed up with the magnetic latch, the Slim Folio Pro is designed to keep the corners of the device protected and prevent scratches and scuffs.
Logitech's Slim Folio Pro will be available starting in April from the Logitech website. The Slim Folio Pro for the 11-inch iPad Pro will be priced at $120, while the Slim Folio Pro for the larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro will be priced at $130.
