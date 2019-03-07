If you're new to AirPods, considering buying a pair, or just want to pick up some new tips.
Tim Cook Changes Twitter Name to 'Tim Apple' After President Trump's Name Flub
Cook today joined in on the fun and changed his name on Twitter from Tim Cook to "Tim ," referencing Trump's mistake.
During yesterday's meeting, Cook was sitting right next to Trump when Trump referred to him as Tim Apple and he managed to keep a straight face at the time.
"We're going to be opening up the labor forces because we have to. We have so many companies coming in. People like Tim - you're expanding all over and doing things that I really wanted you to do from the beginning. You used to say, 'Tim, you gotta start doing it here,' and you have really put a big investment in our country. We appreciate it very much, Tim Apple."Trump's mistake went viral on Twitter, spurring endless jokes and comments, especially because it's not the first time he's done it. Last year, he introduced Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson as "Marillyn Lockheed."
Trump just called Apple CEO Tim Cook “Tim Apple” pic.twitter.com/gTHHtjWvc9— Sean O'Kane (@sokane1) March 6, 2019
Cook was at the meeting because he's a member of the Workforce Policy Advisory Board. The board was put together to make recommendations on policies to "to develop and implement a strategy to revamp the American workforce to better meet the challenges of the 21st century."
Tim Crook would have been more appropriate
Please take this free advice: if your comment makes it to [USER=256215]@AngerDanger[/USER]'s bingo card, you're really not original and need to think of some new material.
As I pointed out elsewhere on PRSI it's not uncommon for presidents (or any human being) to make mistakes like this one. It just happens.But ... the pattern of such gaffs is disturbing.
But ... the pattern of such gaffs is disturbing.
There is no pattern. They talk for hours in front of cameras, it just happens. In a span of three years he called two people using the company as their last name. Big deal.
Yeah, right. If Obama had done this, Fox News would be advertising impeachment hearings.
Please. Obama made plenty of mistakes of this kind, including thinking that he was in 2008 when it was indeed 2011, that the US had 57 states, that Austrian is a language, that St. Louis is in Kansas, and that a tornado killed ten thousand people (it was 12).
It just happens.
I'm not sure if that's hysterical or rude. But I'm okay with it either way :)
Yep, this is what we have in the White House.
As I pointed out elsewhere on PRSI it's not uncommon for presidents (or any human being) to make mistakes like this one. It just happens.
