Some Apple Music Users Unable to Load 'For You' Tab in iTunes Recently: 'An Error Occurred'

Thursday February 21, 2019 7:06 AM PST by Joe Rossignol
Over the past few weeks, a handful of users have reported receiving the message "an error occurred" when attempting to load the "For You" tab in iTunes, which provides personalized recommendations for Apple Music. When clicking the "OK" button to reload, affected users are instead redirected to the "Browse" tab.


MacRumors has been able to reproduce this issue in iTunes version 12.9.2.5 on macOS Mojave version 10.14.3, although based on comments across the MacRumors forums and Apple Support Communities, the error message does not appear to be limited to specific versions of iTunes or macOS or any other parameters.

Many users are able to access the "For You" tab as usual, but others have been seeing this error message persist since early February. Affected users are still able to access "For You" on an iPhone, iPad, or other device with Apple Music.

While some affected users can temporarily access the "For You" tab in iTunes after signing out and back in to their Apple ID account, the error message eventually returns. On our affected machine, nothing we have done has restored access to the tab, including force quitting iTunes and restarting the Mac.

All in all, this is a minor issue, but hopefully one that is addressed soon. We reached out to Apple to see if it is aware of the issue, but we have yet to hear back. One affected user claimed that Apple has engineers working on a fix.

Dwalls90
1 day ago at 05:30 pm

I've had this error since last week. I contacted Apple Music support this morning, and they told me I'd have to reinstall MacOS (not erase, just reinstall). I haven't done it yet because that seems like a silly and extreme thing to do without knowing for sure if it will fix it.


Had a 45 minute call with support just now who also suggested reinstalling MacOS. Hoping the exposure helps solve it!


That seems like a BS last resort that customer service tells you when they've run out of all options.
Well_Frog
2 days ago at 08:23 am
I'm unsure why this is a "minor" problem. Did you mean that it's not a widespread problem?

In terms of notifying me of new and interesting releases, For You is my main Apple source, so its loss is significant. Since I'm not a big fan of hip-hop, the Browse tab is effectively a useless mess to me.
sharleyP
2 days ago at 08:29 am
Well, iTunes is probably the most important reason I switched to Spotify. I work on both Mac and PC and on both platforms iTunes was badly misbehaving.
now i see it
2 days ago at 07:18 am
an error just for you
jamesrick80
2 days ago at 11:34 am
iTunes is a mess.....still dont have a significant reason to use it.
Dwalls90
2 days ago at 07:29 am
I’ve had this nonstop! I hope this receives more attention and is fixed ASAP. Seems like it may be serverside and not software related.
LunarFalcon
2 days ago at 09:06 am
Dwalls90
18 hours ago at 06:57 am

I've had this exact issue for the last couple of weeks. Don't know if the article did it, but seems like it's fixed now.


I can confirm the same. I forget when I last checked if it was working or not, probably earlier in the week. As of this morning when I checked again, it's working!
