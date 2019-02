Apple Acquires Voice App Startup PullString

At PullString, we strive to help people talk effortlessly with voice technology that surrounds us. Working at the intersection of creative expression and artificial intelligence, we provide agencies and enterprises with the leading solution to collaboratively design, prototype, and publish highly engaging voice applications for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IoT devices.

Apple recently purchased PullString , a San Francisco startup that enables the design and publishing of voice apps through its PullString Converse platform, reports Axios PullString could be used to improve the voice capabilities of Siri , Apple's personal voice assistant.On its website, PullString says that it can be used to "collaboratively design, prototype and publish voice applications for Amazon Alexa."According to Axios, PullString was founded in 2011 by former Pixar executives and when it was first started, was used to create interactive voice apps for toys.The company broadened its horizons over the years, though, following the introduction of products like Amazon Echo and Google Assistant.Apple has not officially confirmed the acquisition and details about the purchase price are not available.