Apple Acquires Voice App Startup PullString
PullString could be used to improve the voice capabilities of Siri, Apple's personal voice assistant.
On its website, PullString says that it can be used to "collaboratively design, prototype and publish voice applications for Amazon Alexa."
At PullString, we strive to help people talk effortlessly with voice technology that surrounds us. Working at the intersection of creative expression and artificial intelligence, we provide agencies and enterprises with the leading solution to collaboratively design, prototype, and publish highly engaging voice applications for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and IoT devices.According to Axios, PullString was founded in 2011 by former Pixar executives and when it was first started, was used to create interactive voice apps for toys.
The company broadened its horizons over the years, though, following the introduction of products like Amazon Echo and Google Assistant.
Apple has not officially confirmed the acquisition and details about the purchase price are not available.
Ohmuhgodyesplease!

Here, hold on… gotta express my happiness…
Here, hold on… gotta express my happiness…
PullString was founded in 2011 by former Pixar executives
Somehow Steve Jobs keeps coming back to Apple...
People don’t want to talk to computers. It is insulting to our intelligence so this is wasted money.Agreed. What people really need is a touchscreen keyboard across their steering wheel, while driving 75 mph down the highway.
In the future most people will be too dumb to interface with electronics in any other way except by talking to them.
That’s both terrifying and reassuring.
But then most thought the mouse was a gimmick and “dumbed down” computers, yet we can see how old-fashioned their ideas seem now. The prospect of such a fundamental change about how we interact with technology is too alien to embrace, unless we’ve lived through the curve and slowly learned to use it.
It’d be interesting to see the Enterprise computer brought to life.
People don’t want to talk to computers. It is insulting to our intelligence so this is wasted money.
In the future most people will be too dumb to interface with electronics in any other way except by talking to them.
wow.... I designed that company's logo.It’s quite good. Echoing the capital P as a speech balloon. I’ll bet they were very pleased with your work.
2011 Implementation (as Beta)
2018 Still Beta or Just Sucks?
People don’t want to talk to computers. It is insulting to our intelligence so this is wasted money.
Yeah? In a few years, it will be an insult to the computer's intelligence when we force it to talk to us imbeciles.
Google acquires Nest.
Amazon acquires Ring and Eero.
Apple acquires... a voice maker for toys? o_O
It’s not like it’s Siri’s voice that needs improving... it’s actually quite good!
The head of Google AI resigns and takes a job as the AI Chief at Apple very recently, or did you omit that part as not to weaken your point?
Ref: https://www.apple.com/leadership/john-giannandrea/
