"Hey Siri" support and possibly wireless charging case alongside AirPower charging mat.
AirPods and AirPower: Everything We Know
Apple to Sell Modified iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 in Germany to Skirt Sales Ban
The California-based company said it had "no choice" but to replace Intel chips in the iPhone models with chips from Qualcomm in order to allow them to be sold again in the country.
"Qualcomm is attempting to use injunctions against our products to try to get Apple to succumb to their extortionist demands. In many cases they are using patents they purchased or that have nothing to do with their cellular technology to harass Apple and other industry players," an Apple spokesperson said.Sources in German retail hinted last week that Apple was working on new versions of the iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, and 8 Plus with updated modem hardware that does not violate the injunction levied against it in Germany that resulted in a sales ban on the devices.
"To ensure all iPhone models can again be available to customers in Germany, we have no choice but to stop using Intel chips and ship our phones with Qualcomm chips in Germany. Qualcomm is working to eliminate competition by any means they can, harming consumers and stifling industry innovation along the way."
Mobile chip supplier Qualcomm sued Apple in Germany alleging that some older iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models violated Qualcomm patents related to so-called "envelope tracking," which helps mobile phones save battery power while sending and receiving wireless signals. The German court sided with Qualcomm and demanded Apple stop selling the offending iPhones in the country.
In its ongoing legal dispute with Qualcomm, Apple has also had some iPhone models banned in China. However, Apple was able to get around that ban with a software update and has continued selling iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models in that country.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
From the maker of the MFi standard....
I do not see other manufacturer complaining about Qualcom, quite the opposite.
"Qualcomm is attempting to use injunctions against our products to try to get Apple to succumb to their extortionist demands."
From the maker of the MFi standard....
Wow, I didn’t realise Apple’s proprietary interface was used on all portable products for all manufacturers and Apple own or control the patents for any peripherals used on any phones.
I learn something new every day it seems.
This sounds so funny coming from a company with the patent on a rectangle with rounded corners. lmao
accessories for an iphone are not a fundamental requirement for all phones.Not the point I was trying to make.
But if you want to make something Compatible with iOS you have to pay their high (Apple) fee, if you want to use Qualcomm ....pay their high (Qualcomm ) fee!
"Qualcomm is attempting to use injunctions against our products to try to get Apple to succumb to their extortionist demands. In many cases they are using patents they purchased or that have nothing to do with their cellular technology to harass Apple and other industry players," an Apple spokesperson said.
I think many would call this 'playing Apples own game'.
Also, very hypocritical of Apple to make that statement when there are many companies around the world who have suffered at the hands of Apple because the same was done to them.
Also as well, if the infringing IP is in the Intel chips, shouldn't the issue be taken up with Intel instead of Apple?
Innovation.
Not the point I was trying to make.
But if you want to make something Compatible with iOS you have to pay their (Apple) fee, if you want to use Qualcomm ....pay their (Qualcomm ) fee!
1. Apple sues Qualcomm over licensing practices
2. Many years of legal battles
3. Apple wanted to use Qualcomm modems
4. Qualcomm refuses to sell Apple modems
5. Apple uses Intel modems
6. Qualcomm halts sales of iPhones using Intel modems
What is Apple to do, not sell phones anymore?
Note: I think a bunch of Apples patents they held and fight for are also ridiculous and should not exist either.
Note 2: Qualcomm also prevented Samsung from selling any of their chips too. Ever wonder why every single smartphone in the US has a snapdragon?
I wonder if this means these "modified" versions will perform faster then?
Or Apple will artificially throttle them to match the Intel versions?
They are throttling the max speeds but average connections speeds should still be better with also better signal on average and lower power consumption.
To me is sounds like a win for German iphone costumers.
I agree. It still had a headphone jack.
No it doesn't. Last iPhones with headphone jacks were the 6S and the SE
[ Read All Comments ]