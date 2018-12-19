New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Confirms iOS 12.1.2 Addresses Qualcomm Patents, Introduces New Force Closing App Animation in China

Wednesday December 19, 2018 7:44 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple on Monday released iOS 12.1.2 exclusively for iPhones. The software update fixes bugs related to eSIM activation on the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max, and addresses an issue that could affect cellular connectivity in Turkey on those devices, according to Apple's release notes.


In China, as planned, iOS 12.1.2 also implements minor changes to address two Qualcomm patents that led to a Chinese court issuing a preliminary injunction on the iPhone 6s through iPhone X last week, according to Apple's release notes in Chinese. These changes were not mentioned in any other countries.

A translation of the iOS 12.1.2 release notes in China:
iOS 12.1.2 includes iPhone bug fixes. This update:

- Fixes bugs with eSIM activation for iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max
- Addresses an issue that could affect cellular connectivity in Turkey for iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max
- Introduces a new animation when force closing apps
- Updates share sheet for setting contact and wallpaper images
MacRumors uncovered a video on Weibo of the new animation for force closing apps on an iPhone running iOS 12.1.2 in China. Rather than moving up and off the screen when swiped closed, which looks familiar to Qualcomm's patent in China, apps now appear to shrink into themselves when swiped closed.

Video Credit: 灰原帆 / Weibo

As noted on Twitter by our editor-in-chief Eric Slivka, it appears that Apple may have rushed the release of iOS 12.1.2 to address the Qualcomm patents and possibly other time-sensitive bug fixes. The update that was previously intended to be iOS 12.1.2 will likely be transitioning to become iOS 12.1.3.


In a statement issued on Tuesday, Qualcomm's chief lawyer Don Rosenberg said that Apple continues to "flout the legal system" by violating the preliminary injunction, which should have resulted in affected iPhones being unavailable for purchase in China, and by releasing misleading statements about the ruling.

Apple called Qualcomm's efforts "another desperate move by a company whose illegal practices are under investigation by regulators around the world," and said that "Apple and many other companies, consumers, and government will suffer truly irreparable harm" if an iPhone sales ban were to be upheld in China.

Avatar
Stickrbox
23 hours ago at 07:48 am

why is that new animation only for china?


Did you even read the article?
Avatar
Bornee35
23 hours ago at 07:54 am

I don't get it why does shutting app animation stop selling iPhones in china?

Qualcomm, a company that does not produce mobile operating systems, managed to copyright the way an app appears to close in china. Literally a patent troll.
Avatar
macduke
23 hours ago at 07:48 am
Qualcomm's animation patent is almost as dumb as patenting round corners. Oh wait…
Avatar
NightFox
22 hours ago at 09:02 am

why is that new animation only for china?


Did you even read the article?


Read the article... as someone else said


Why didn't you read the article?


Wow, there's a lot of aggression out there today! He said why is it only in China, i.e. why doesn't Apple just role this new animation out globally rather than fragment things? It's not as if it's worse than the current one, and some people seem to prefer it.
Avatar
Xytal
23 hours ago at 07:48 am
Actually kind of like that animation more, honestly. It actually fits with the app shrinking back into itself when you go home (either via button or swipe).
Avatar
darksithpro
23 hours ago at 08:01 am
So, Qualcomm... who doesn't make phones, or operating systems managed to patent the way you would close apps on a phone in a foreign country? Really? I could see legit stuff like CDMA technologies and modem stuff, but the patent stuff like this is just ridiculous.
Avatar
az431
23 hours ago at 08:18 am

why is that new animation only for china?


Why didn't you read the article?


He probably read the article. He's asking why the change is ONLY in China, as opposed to being made in ALL countries.
Avatar
keysofanxiety
22 hours ago at 09:08 am

Because the patent is in China.

C'mon, you don't need to have a PhD in intellectual property to understand there is no such thing as a global patent.


Has everybody here woken up on the wrong side of the bed? So much aggression.

I call on the magic of an [USER=256215]@AngerDanger[/USER] GIF to bring us all closer together in this festive time.
Avatar
dan9700
23 hours ago at 07:47 am
why is that new animation only for china?
Avatar
Diamond Dog
23 hours ago at 08:06 am

why is that new animation only for china?

Why didn't you read the article?
