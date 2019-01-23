"Hey Siri" support and possibly wireless charging case alongside AirPower charging mat.
Apple Continued to Spend Near-Record Amounts of Money Lobbying the Trump Administration in 2018
Apple's lobbying expenses have increased significantly since the Trump administration assumed office two years ago, with the iPhone maker spending more than ever before to influence the current government on issues such as privacy, education, climate change, trade, immigration, tax reform, and patent reform.
The largest amount Apple ever spent on lobbying Obama's administration in a single year was $4.6 million in 2016, his last year in office.
Apple also lobbied the government on the development of autonomous vehicle technologies, regulation of mobile medical applications, and distribution of video programming, hinting at some of the company's upcoming products and services, such as its widely expected streaming TV service later this year.
Apple CEO Tim Cook has maintained a civil relationship with Trump, but he has disagreed with some of the President's policies and actions as it relates to immigration, trade agreements with China, and beyond.
