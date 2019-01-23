New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Continued to Spend Near-Record Amounts of Money Lobbying the Trump Administration in 2018

Wednesday January 23, 2019 6:19 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple spent $6.6 million on lobbying the U.S. government in 2018, after spending a record $7.1 million in 2017, according to disclosure forms (Q1, Q2, Q3, Q4) filed with the Office of the Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives.


Apple's lobbying expenses have increased significantly since the Trump administration assumed office two years ago, with the iPhone maker spending more than ever before to influence the current government on issues such as privacy, education, climate change, trade, immigration, tax reform, and patent reform.

The largest amount Apple ever spent on lobbying Obama's administration in a single year was $4.6 million in 2016, his last year in office.

Apple also lobbied the government on the development of autonomous vehicle technologies, regulation of mobile medical applications, and distribution of video programming, hinting at some of the company's upcoming products and services, such as its widely expected streaming TV service later this year.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has maintained a civil relationship with Trump, but he has disagreed with some of the President's policies and actions as it relates to immigration, trade agreements with China, and beyond.

Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Politics, Religion, Social Issues forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Avatar
Pepe4life
2 days ago at 06:33 am

I see what they’re doing it, but it’s sickening they spend any money on this administration.

This administration is doing a great job. Unemployment rate is at a record low, especially for African Americans and hispanics. But go on, keep yelling ORANGE MAN BAD
Rating: 67 Votes
Avatar
fathergll
2 days ago at 06:27 am
Trump playing hardball because he secretly wants a new Mac Pro.
Rating: 38 Votes
Avatar
now i see it
2 days ago at 06:52 am
"Lobbying" is just a polite word for bribing to make it sound legit. But that's what it is. That's how govt in the USA work$.
Rating: 31 Votes
Avatar
v0lume4
2 days ago at 07:18 am

This administration is doing a great job. Unemployment rate is at a record low, especially for African Americans and hispanics. But go on, keep yelling ORANGE MAN BAD

Shh! They don't want that factual information! Get it out of here! :P
Rating: 25 Votes
Avatar
thisisnotmyname
2 days ago at 06:37 am

I see what they’re doing it, but it’s sickening they spend any money on this administration.


You realize that spending money with lobbying firms isn't the same as handing Trump a check, right? Not that I'm a big fan of lobbyists enriching themselves but you seem to be conflating the two concepts.
Rating: 24 Votes
Avatar
Pelea
2 days ago at 06:41 am
$6.6million, damn that’s almost enough money to buy a 16gb iPhone XS !!!
Rating: 20 Votes
Avatar
tjleonard
2 days ago at 06:26 am
This is sickening to me to spend any money on the current state of power struggles. I know it’s just been a little over a month, but an interest free loan to the government workers forced with no paycheck right now would go a lot further.
Rating: 18 Votes
Avatar
udayan81
2 days ago at 06:48 am
In other words , Apple is having to pay higher to bribe these individuals.
Rating: 17 Votes
Avatar
RickInHouston
2 days ago at 07:39 am

This administration is doing a great job. Unemployment rate is at a record low, especially for African Americans and hispanics. But go on, keep yelling ORANGE MAN BAD


Agreed. And with the inept negotiators we've had in office previously we've sold our soul to other countries. It's time we pulled a bit harder on the Global Tug of War and right the ship. Countries around the world have ridden on our back for too long. President Trump is the first to realize this and not do 'business as usual' and take a cut under the table to keep the status quo.

How else does Michelle and Barack leave office both worth $140 million within one year?
Rating: 17 Votes
Avatar
jjhny
2 days ago at 07:04 am
If you want to see how it all works go to Washington DC and then look at all the office towers nearby and all the major corporations packed around that area. Why are they there? Because the Government spends the most money and is the most valuable entity to influence. All centralized power, throughout history, turns into a cesspit of corruption. It is the nature of things and worth understanding, instead of candy-unicorn utopia thinking.
Rating: 14 Votes

