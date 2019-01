Apple Continued to Spend Near-Record Amounts of Money Lobbying the Trump Administration in 2018

Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Politics, Religion, Social Issues forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Apple spent $6.6 million on lobbying the U.S. government in 2018, after spending a record $7.1 million in 2017, according to disclosure forms ( Q1 Q4 ) filed with the Office of the Clerk of the U.S. House of Representatives.Apple's lobbying expenses have increased significantly since the Trump administration assumed office two years ago, with the iPhone maker spending more than ever before to influence the current government on issues such as privacy, education, climate change, trade, immigration, tax reform, and patent reform.The largest amount Apple ever spent on lobbying Obama's administration in a single year was $4.6 million in 2016 , his last year in office.Apple also lobbied the government on the development of autonomous vehicle technologies, regulation of mobile medical applications, and distribution of video programming, hinting at some of the company's upcoming products and services, such as its widely expected streaming TV service later this year.Apple CEO Tim Cook has maintained a civil relationship with Trump, but he has disagreed with some of the President's policies and actions as it relates to immigration trade agreements with China , and beyond.