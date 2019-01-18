"Hey Siri" support and possibly wireless charging case alongside AirPower charging mat.
7 Useful iPhone Tips You Might Not Know
So you've been using an iPhone for years now and think you have it all figured out? Don't be so sure. We've gathered up 7 tricks obscure enough that even the most seasoned iPhone user is likely to learn something new, so make sure to check out our latest YouTube video and read below for a little spoiler of all of the tips that are included.
- Reopen Last Closed Safari Tab - In Safari, if you press on the "+" button at the bottom of the display, you can reopen tabs that you've recently closed.
- Set a Music Timer - Like to listen to music when falling asleep but want it to turn off after a set time? In the Clock app, choose "Timer," scroll to the end, and select "Stop Playing" as an option. That'll stop your music when the timer runs out.
- Move Multiple Apps - When you're moving apps on your Home screen, if you long press on one, drag it away a bit and then tap others while continuing to hold the first, you can group them all up and move them together.
- 3D Touch for Folder Notifications - Have a bunch of apps in folders? If one of your folders has a little red badge, you can 3D press on the folder to see which app has a pending notification at a glance.
- Simple Settings Access - In an app like Messages or Photos and want to get to the Settings quick? Just say "Settings" to Siri and it will open right up.
- Siri Song History - In the iTunes Store app, you can find a list of all the songs you've ever asked Siri to identify. Just tap on the three line icon at the top of the display and then choose "Siri."
- Passcode Lock Apps - Apple doesn't let you passcode individual apps, but there's a Screen Time workaround. In the Screen Time section of the Settings app, choose "App Limits," and set a 1 minute timer on "All Apps & Categories." Go to "Always Allowed," add apps you DON'T want to lock, and then the rest will require a Screen Time passcode to access.
1 day ago at 01:03 pm
Move multiple apps! Didn't know that, but that's awesome!
1 day ago at 01:02 pm
I wonder how many other things are in iOS that are genuinely useful that I don’t know about because it isn’t obvious. There really needs to be an indicator of something is 3D pressable
1 day ago at 01:07 pm
I like the move multiple apps as well, as that was one I didn't know.
The biggest feature surprise to me wasn't in this article. It's holding the space bar down to move the cursor in a text field. I find that WAY much easier to make sure I'm put my cursor at the correct location. I don't know when that functionality was added, but I think it came with iOS12.
1 day ago at 02:33 pm
Just recently found this -
Redial : simply press the green phone call button with no phone number entered to redial the last number called.
1 day ago at 12:57 pm
That music timer is really handy. Someone should make a shortcut for it.
1 day ago at 01:23 pm
I for the life of me cannot get this to work.Try dragging an app away from its original position, and then while you're still holding it, tap others.
[USER=771561]@jclo[/USER], the wording is a little ambiguous in the article; perhaps it could be clarified.
1 day ago at 12:55 pm
Nice tip regarding reopening the last closed Safari tab.
1 day ago at 01:17 pm
In case you didn’t know,
It’s possible to set Screen Time for individual apps (which seems more logical), rather than for all apps with exclusions.
1 day ago at 01:05 pm
These are great tips. Thanks for posting! I never would have thought of the Passcode app workaround on my own.
1 day ago at 02:37 pm
Siri will ID songs?
sumbitch lol
