Apple Music Lyric Availability Expands to Additional Countries

Apple Music subscribers in a number of countries now have access to lyrics for select Apple Music songs, according to an updated Apple support page.
Lyric availability has expanded to Germany, Ireland, South Africa, Spain, Mexico, New Zealand, and France, letting customers in these countries view song lyrics and search for songs using lyrics.
Support for lyrics was first added in iOS 10, allowing users to view the lyrics for a song when listening to Apple Music. As of iOS 12, Apple implemented a feature allowing users to search for a song's lyrics to bring up the relevant song.
Apple says its Apple Music lyrics feature is now available in a total of 11 countries, including Australia, Canada, the UK, and the United States in addition to the new countries added today.
Lyrics can be accessed on iOS devices, Apple Music for Android, on the Mac, and on the Apple TV.
Apple in October 2018 partnered with Genius to add Genius lyrics for additional songs within Apple Music. Lyrics are not yet available for the full Apple Music catalogue, but are available for many songs.
