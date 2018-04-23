WWDC 2018 takes place June 4 to June 8 in San Jose, California.
Apple Shares Two New Ads Aimed at Encouraging Android Users to Switch to iPhone
The first ad, "App Store," depicts exploding app icons that are meant to demonstrate the superior safety of the iOS App Store, which is curated by human editors to protect against malicious apps.
Apple's second ad highlights Portrait Mode and Portrait Lighting on the iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X, both features that are designed to offer studio quality effects with the iPhone.
The two ads are both 15 seconds in length and will likely be used both on TV and on social media sites like Instagram. Last week, these ads were uploaded to Apple's YouTube channels in other countries, such as Mexico.
Apple earlier this year started sharing several short videos designed to lure Android users to the iPhone. All of Apple's videos in this series link back to the "Switch" website, designed for customers who use an Android device or other smartphone and are thinking of switching to an iPhone.
Apple's Switch website answers simple questions like "Will it be easy to switch to iPhone?" and "Will iPhone be easy to use?" It also offers up details on key features that make the iPhone stand out compared to other smartphones, like Face ID, Portrait Mode, iMessages, the App Store, and more.
Apple has aimed to encourage Android users to switch to the iPhone for years with its "Move to iOS" app that makes it quick and easy for Android users to swap to an iPhone and transfer data like contacts, message history, photos, videos, web bookmarks, mail accounts, and more.
All Apple really has to do is make their software better and sell phones that don't have massive premiums tacked on top yet do absolutely nothing that truly would make your smartphone better than an Android phone at half the price.
I use an Android phone but an iPad for tablet and the main reason why I don't buy iPhones is that I don't like many things on the software side and the expensive phones.
Not to mention the Android fans that will say "yeah but the notch" or "Yeah but Android is better because 'blah blah blah'"
I always find these clever, but those that already have Android find the iPhone too expensive, or just simply out of their league because they already use Android and don't want to learn another phone. It might happen, but Apple should know that these ads are already not help influence those that have Android
I had iPhone until 5, and switched to android. Got sick of the same thing over and over and not enough choices. Granted Android can be similar too, but switching to iOS is much easier than switching to Android. iOS is pretty easy to use and navigate. That and android phones can be pricey too, i.e Samsung Note 8.
Competition is always a good thing, drives other companies to outdo one another.
The best reason to move to, or stay with iOS is the vastly superior privacy and security.
Apple is tracking your usage FYI.
If it wasn’t for the fact Android OS is developed by Google, I'd of switched to an Android device after the iPhone 7.
Actually, Apple does about the same amount of stuff with your data that Google does, the difference is Apple denies doing it while Google admits exactly what they do with it in plain, easy to understand English.
Please post a few credible links that corroborate your assertion.
