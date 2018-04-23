New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple Shares Two New Ads Aimed at Encouraging Android Users to Switch to iPhone

Monday April 23, 2018 12:15 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple today shared two new videos in its "Life's easier on iPhone" series, which are aimed at encouraging Android users to switch over to an iPhone.

The first ad, "App Store," depicts exploding app icons that are meant to demonstrate the superior safety of the iOS App Store, which is curated by human editors to protect against malicious apps.


Apple's second ad highlights Portrait Mode and Portrait Lighting on the iPhone 8 Plus and the iPhone X, both features that are designed to offer studio quality effects with the iPhone.


The two ads are both 15 seconds in length and will likely be used both on TV and on social media sites like Instagram. Last week, these ads were uploaded to Apple's YouTube channels in other countries, such as Mexico.

Apple earlier this year started sharing several short videos designed to lure Android users to the iPhone. All of Apple's videos in this series link back to the "Switch" website, designed for customers who use an Android device or other smartphone and are thinking of switching to an iPhone.

Apple's Switch website answers simple questions like "Will it be easy to switch to iPhone?" and "Will iPhone be easy to use?" It also offers up details on key features that make the iPhone stand out compared to other smartphones, like Face ID, Portrait Mode, iMessages, the App Store, and more.

Apple has aimed to encourage Android users to switch to the iPhone for years with its "Move to iOS" app that makes it quick and easy for Android users to swap to an iPhone and transfer data like contacts, message history, photos, videos, web bookmarks, mail accounts, and more.

Tags: Apple ads, Android, Move to iOS
[ 193 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
kasakka
1 day ago at 12:22 pm
I'm sure they conveniently left out how badly the App Store is designed, how it often has trouble completing multiple app updates and has arbitrary limits to download size when not on WiFi.

All Apple really has to do is make their software better and sell phones that don't have massive premiums tacked on top yet do absolutely nothing that truly would make your smartphone better than an Android phone at half the price.

I use an Android phone but an iPad for tablet and the main reason why I don't buy iPhones is that I don't like many things on the software side and the expensive phones.
Rating: 26 Votes
Avatar
AtomicDusk
1 day ago at 12:21 pm
A bit of a throw back to the Mac/PC days, albeit a bit less snarky; however, despite enjoying the ads they are ripe for satire, and I don't think Apple has enough of a lead to be playing it up like this.
Rating: 20 Votes
Avatar
Goldfrapp
1 day ago at 12:35 pm
Quite cringeworthy
Rating: 19 Votes
Avatar
itguy06
1 day ago at 12:50 pm
Funny, I went iOS to Android and find the experience much better in most respects.
Rating: 18 Votes
Avatar
KeanosMagicHat
1 day ago at 12:38 pm
The best reason to move to, or stay with iOS is the vastly superior privacy and security.
Rating: 15 Votes
Avatar
TheBensonBoy
1 day ago at 12:21 pm
I always find these clever, but those that already have Android find the iPhone too expensive, or just simply out of their league because they already use Android and don't want to learn another phone. It might happen, but Apple should know that these ads are already not help influence those that have Android

Not to mention the Android fans that will say "yeah but the notch" or "Yeah but Android is better because 'blah blah blah'"
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
R3DH3R0
1 day ago at 12:27 pm

I always find these clever, but those that already have Android find the iPhone too expensive, or just simply out of their league because they already use Android and don't want to learn another phone. It might happen, but Apple should know that these ads are already not help influence those that have Android

Not to mention the Android fanboys that will say "yeah but the notch" or "Yeah but Android is better because 'blah blah blah'"



I had iPhone until 5, and switched to android. Got sick of the same thing over and over and not enough choices. Granted Android can be similar too, but switching to iOS is much easier than switching to Android. iOS is pretty easy to use and navigate. That and android phones can be pricey too, i.e Samsung Note 8.

Competition is always a good thing, drives other companies to outdo one another.
Rating: 8 Votes
Avatar
EvilEvil
1 day ago at 12:46 pm

The best reason to move to, or stay with iOS is the vastly superior privacy and security.


Apple is tracking your usage FYI.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
WitneySi
1 day ago at 12:30 pm
I’ve been an Apple fan since the iPhone 3 and have both the watch and Mac. Recently though I’ve been toying with the idea of going the other way and switching to Android. Apples prices have become too much lately, design inspiration is nowhere to be found and OS bugs have made me want to leave Apple altogether.

If it wasn’t for the fact Android OS is developed by Google, I'd of switched to an Android device after the iPhone 7.
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
citysnaps
1 day ago at 01:30 pm

Actually, Apple does about the same amount of stuff with your data that Google does, the difference is Apple denies doing it while Google admits exactly what they do with it in plain, easy to understand English.


Please post a few credible links that corroborate your assertion.
Rating: 6 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]