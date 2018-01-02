Siri-based speaker unveiled at WWDC, launching early 2018.
Apple Will Replace the Battery in Your iPhone 6 or Later Even if It Passes a Genius Bar Diagnostic Test
This morning, French tech blog iGeneration reported that an internal Apple Store memo has been circulated which states that if a customer asks for a battery replacement on an iPhone 6 or later, then the Genius Bar should allow it, even if their phone passes Apple's own diagnostic test.
Apple has since independently confirmed to MacRumors that it will agree to replace an eligible battery for a $29 fee, regardless of whether an official diagnostic test shows that it is still able to retain less than 80 percent of its original capacity. The concession appears to have been made to mollify the anger of customers stoked by headlines suggesting that Apple artificially slows down older iPhones to drive customers to upgrade to newer models.
Anecdotal reports also suggest that customers who paid $79 to have their battery replaced before the new pricing came into effect on Saturday, December 30, will receive a refund from Apple upon request. Please let us know of your own experiences in the comments below.
Apple last week was forced to apologize over a lack of transparency regarding its process of dynamically managing the peak performance of some older iPhone models with degraded batteries to prevent unexpected shutdowns. When iOS 10.2.1 was released in February, Apple vaguely referred to "improvements" it had made to reduce occurrences of unexpected shutdowns. It only chose to explain that the changes it made may result in temporary slowdowns on some older iPhone models with degraded batteries after controversy recently reignited.
Apple can run a diagnostic on your phone's battery remotely – you don't need to visit an Apple Store. To initiate the battery diagnostic/replacement process, contact Apple Support by phone, online chat, email, or Twitter. Alternatively, you can schedule a Genius Bar appointment at an Apple Store with the Apple Support app. You can also inquire about a battery replacement with select Apple Authorized Service Providers.
1. No information given to consumers or anyone who wishes to do third party repairs.
2. Forcing "features" without giving consumers the right to decline. (Maybe I don't want 1.5GB auto downloaded to avoid this very "feature", updates are all but forced on users.)
3. A lack of (until this year) any real transparency from Apple, to the point that it now seems less about letting users participate in culture and more about damage control.
4. Such an intense focus on yearly sales for iOS that quality and innovation have taken a hit.
Not need to jump. The iPhone 6 passed Apple battery diagnosis test and he said that he won't do a replacement. When we asked about the sluggish performance the genius said that the iphone 6 is old hardware by now and that they have brand new iPhone 8 in the front of the store. I don't want any reparations or whatever from Apple, but the lack of information about the performance reduction is enough for a lawsuit.
And this is exactly why what Apple did was shady.
Some defenders of this throttling by Apple often used the argument that people should be replacing their batteries anyway and it's not Apple's fault they won't replace the battery.
But as you mentioned, Apple employees will suggest you buy a new phone instead of buying a new battery. Apple has led people to believe it's the hardware, not the battery.
I'll probably get flamed for this.;)
Edit: just give the option in iOS for throttling your iPhone or not.
Too little too late. Apple genius denied the iphone 6 (of family member) the 79$ out of warranty battery replacement back in september and suggested a hardware upgrade instead. I hope the lawsuits will hit them hard.
They replaced my battery in March for my 6s and within 5 months it was in the unusable state. I upgraded hardware as a result two weeks before this came out. I’m seriously upset over paying for new hardware when all I needed was another battery.
