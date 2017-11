Apple Shares 2017 Holiday Gift Guide

Apple today updated its website to add a holiday gift guide , recommending Apple products for people to purchase for friends and family this holiday season. This year's gift guide is bedecked with tiny people and Apple devices displaying holiday scenes.The flagship iPhone X, priced at starting $999, is front and center the gift guide, with Apple also highlighting the Apple Watch Series 3 models, the iPad Pro, the MacBook Pro, and the 4K Apple TV.Accessories for each product are listed below each item, with Apple recommending things like AirPods, iPhone X phone cases, Apple Watch bands, the Apple Pencil, Beats Studio3 headphones, and more.Several third party accessories are also shared on the page, including Sphero's R2-D2 robotic droid , a new DJI Mavic Pro in an exclusive Alpine White color, the Lifeprint Photo and Video Printer Belkin's Boost Up Wireless Charging Pad , and the CliqueFie Selfie Stick Even more accessories are highlighted in a separate " More Gifts " section, with Apple sharing suggestions on accessories at a range of price points and for several different ages.Every year, Apple offers an extended return period during the holidays, and as of today, the new return period is in effect. Most products and accessories purchased between November 15 and December 25, 2017, will be eligible for return until January 8, 2018 in countries that include the United States, Australia, the UK, Canada, Germany, France, Sweden, the Netherlands, Hong Kong, and Japan. Apple also offers free two-day shipping on all purchases.Apple will likely be offering a Black Friday sale on Friday, November 24, so if you're planning to buy an Apple product from Apple, it could be worthwhile to wait. Last year, Apple offered customers free Apple Store gift cards worth up to $150 with the purchase of select products.