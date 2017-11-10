Apple's Extended 2017 Holiday Return Policy Begins November 25

Apple's annual extended holiday return policy will begin November 25 in the United States, according to a senior Apple support advisor.Most products and accessories purchased between November 25 and December 25 of this year will be eligible for return until January 8, 2018 in the United States, and the extended window likely applies to Australia, Canada, and select other countries as well. Last year, in most of Europe, the end date was January 20.Apple products that can be returned include, among other things, the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and Apple TV. The few items that cannot be returned include Apple or iTunes gift cards. Apple products can be opened and used prior to the return date, but must be returned undamaged with the original packaging.When making a purchase at an Apple retail store, we recommend that you ask for printed and emailed copies of your receipt. Both printed and emailed receipts will indicate the return date for each product purchased, while Apple also lists the cutoff date under the "Your Account" section on its website.All purchases made before November 25 or after December 25 are subject to Apple's standard 14-day return policy in most countries.