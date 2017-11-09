Apple Launches New Version of Clips With 360-Degree Selfie Scenes

Apple today updated its Clips video app with a promised "Selfie Scenes" feature that's designed to use the front-facing TrueDepth camera on the iPhone X to immerse users in 360-degree animated landscapes.
Available Selfie Scenes transport users to "bustling cities, serene landscapes, abstract paintings" and, through a Disney partnership, the Millennium Falcon and Mega-Destroyer from the upcoming film "Star Wars: The Last Jedi." There are a total of 10 Apple-designed scenes along with two Star Wars scenes, all of which offer an immersive 360-degree experience.
Along with new Selfie Scenes and a redesigned interface, the updated version of the app adds new effects for turning a photo or a video into an oil painting, a watercolor, or a pencil sketch, all effects that can be applied in real time while recording.
There's also more Disney content in the form of full-screen posters featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse and an array of animated Star Wars stickers. There are additional Apple-designed stickers and 21 new soundtracks from indie artists that can be applied to videos created with the app.
For those unfamiliar with Clips, it's a video editing app that was released earlier this year. It's designed to let users combine several video clips, images, and photos with voice-based titles, music, filters, and graphics to create enhanced videos that can be shared on social media sites.
Clips can be downloaded from the App Store for free. Selfie Scenes are limited to the iPhone X, and style transfer effects are available on the iPhone 7 and later and the 2017 iPad Pro models. [Direct Link]
"Clips users love how quick and easy it is to create amazing videos on iPhone or iPad," said Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Apps Product Marketing. "And we're making it even more fun with Selfie Scenes. By harnessing the incredible new TrueDepth camera system on iPhone X, users can now record selfies against a variety of fun and whimsical backdrops with just a tap."Clips now features a redesigned interface that Apple says puts frequently used controls "easily within reach." There's a new Effects browser for choosing filters, labels, stickers, and emoji, and labeled buttons make it easier to add Live Titles, change filters, and edit clips. All Clips are also now stored in iCloud and can be accessed across multiple devices.
Tag: Clips