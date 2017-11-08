Deals: Sound Forge Exclusive Offer, Pre-Black Friday at Best Buy, and Adorama Discounts

If you're interested, the exclusive discount will be available beginning today, November 8, and run through Thursday, November 30.
Sound Forge Pro Mac 3 is an advanced audio waveform editor that has been optimized and designed for macOS, offering users multi-channel recording and editing, mastering for music and dialogue clips, and support for high-resolution audio recording at 24 bits with sampling rates as high as 192kHz. The suite's full features are extensive -- also including customizable window layouts, file conversion automation, and the iZotope's RX Elements and Ozone Elements tools -- so make sure to head over to Magix's website for more details.
With just over two weeks until Thanksgiving in the United States, as well as Black Friday one day later, pre-Black Friday deals have begun appearing for many retailers. Best Buy has a plethora of discounts on Apple and Apple-related products that you can get your hands on right now, including sales on the iPad mini 4, 10.5-inch iPad Pro, select MacBooks, Philips Hue products, Apple Smart Keyboard, Apple Pencil, and much more.
Best Buy's pre-Black Friday sale will last from November 8 to November 11. We've highlighted some of the best deals below, but if you want more information on all of the discounts be sure to head over to our full Black Friday Roundup, which also covers pre-Black Friday sales from all retailers in the lead-up to November 24.
- $125 off iPad mini 4
- Up to $150 off 10.5-inch iPad Pro
- $150 to $250 off select MacBook models
- $150 off iPhone 6s purchased on installment from Verizon, AT&T, or Sprint
- $50 off Apple Watch Series 1 models
- $220 off Beats Studio Wireless headphones
- 50% off select MacBook cases
- Up to $10 off Apple Smart Keyboard or Apple Pencil
- $40 off Philips Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit
- $40 off Philips Hue Lightstrip
27-inch 5K iMac (Mid 2017): 3.4GHz Quad-Core Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 1TB Fusion Drive, Radeon Pro 570 4GB- $1,649.00, down from $1,799.00
12-inch MacBook (Mid 2017): 1.2GHz Dual-Core Intel Core m3, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,169.00, down from $1,299.00
13-inch MacBook Pro (Mid 2017): 2.3GHz Dual-Core Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD - $1,599.00, down from $1,699.00
13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar (Late 2016): 3.3GHz Dual-Core Intel Core i7, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Graphics 550 - $2,299.00, down from $2,899.00
10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi, 256GB - $729.00, down from $799.00
Magic Mouse 2 - $59.00, down from $79.00
Magic Keyboard - $79.00, down from $99.00
Apple TV 4K, 32GB - $169.00, down from $179.00
There are plenty more deals going on in Adorama's sale, and other discounts circling this week, so head over to our full Deals Roundup for more information. If you're looking for pre-Black Friday and Black Friday-specific deals, don't forget to visit our Black Friday Roundup.
