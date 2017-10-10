Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple CEO Tim Cook: Technology Doesn't Exist to do AR Smart Glasses 'In a Quality Way'
Apple CEO Tim Cook recently sat down for a wide ranging interview with The Independent alongside several app developers where he discussed augmented reality in its current incarnation on the iPhone and provided a bit of insight into Apple's plans for future devices that could potentially take advantage of augmented reality, like smart glasses.
As is typical, Cook refused to comment on products Apple has in development, but when questioned about the topic, he said the technology to create a pair of augmented reality smart glasses "in a quality way" does not exist today.
Google Glass augmented reality glasses
Rumors have suggested Apple is working on a pair of augmented reality smart glasses and has experimented with multiple prototypes, but based on both Cook's statement today and past rumors, a wearable Apple-branded augmented reality product is still a ways off.
Recent information has suggested augmented reality smart glasses are at least a year away or longer, with Apple aiming to figure out the "most compelling application" for an AR headset.
Though the technology does not exist today in Cook's opinion, he did provide some hope for a future AR wearable from Apple. "Most technology challenges can be solved, but it's a matter of how long," he said.
The rest of Cook's interview, which can be read over at The Independent and is well worth checking out, focuses heavily on ARKit and augmented reality. As he has done many times in the past, Cook said AR is huge, will be used by everyone, and will take off much like the App Store or multi-touch functionality.
As is typical, Cook refused to comment on products Apple has in development, but when questioned about the topic, he said the technology to create a pair of augmented reality smart glasses "in a quality way" does not exist today.
"But today I can tell you the technology itself doesn't exist to do that in a quality way. The display technology required, as well as putting enough stuff around your face - there's huge challenges with that.Cook went on to say that Apple will only ship a product that's the best, reiterating that the company doesn't care about being first to new technology. "We want to be the best and give people a great experience," he said. "But now anything you would see on the market any time soon would not be something any of us would be satisfied with. Nor do I think the vast majority of people would be satisfied."
"The field of view, the quality of the display itself, it's not there yet."
Rumors have suggested Apple is working on a pair of augmented reality smart glasses and has experimented with multiple prototypes, but based on both Cook's statement today and past rumors, a wearable Apple-branded augmented reality product is still a ways off.
Recent information has suggested augmented reality smart glasses are at least a year away or longer, with Apple aiming to figure out the "most compelling application" for an AR headset.
Though the technology does not exist today in Cook's opinion, he did provide some hope for a future AR wearable from Apple. "Most technology challenges can be solved, but it's a matter of how long," he said.
The rest of Cook's interview, which can be read over at The Independent and is well worth checking out, focuses heavily on ARKit and augmented reality. As he has done many times in the past, Cook said AR is huge, will be used by everyone, and will take off much like the App Store or multi-touch functionality.
Related Roundup: Apple VR Project
Top Rated Comments(View all)
46 minutes ago at 05:29 pm
your company has $200 billion in the bank though like make the technology
20 minutes ago at 05:55 pm
In 3 years time when they announce the product, Apple will say that they have been developing this techonlogy over the past 10 years...Which will be a true statement. And since Steve Jobs was involved for the first couple of years, the Cook haters will give Jobs all the credit, and mark the tenth anniversary of saying Cook should be fired.
Such is life on the MacRumors forum lol.
37 minutes ago at 05:38 pm
Seriously though, who really wants to wear those glasses, ever?
38 minutes ago at 05:37 pm
your company has $200 billion in the bank though like make the technology
How about you do it and let Apple decide what to do with their money?
43 minutes ago at 05:32 pm
In 3 years time when they announce the product, Apple will say that they have been developing this techonlogy over the past 10 years...
8 minutes ago at 06:07 pm
your company has $200 billion in the bank though like make the technology
You can be quite sure (based on what we've seen of their prior developments) they are developing and testing such things. There should be some 1.0 releases from some mfrs this next year or so, should be exciting - I'm also quite content with Apple taking their time and releasing such a thing on their schedule.
Any AR glass would need something to do the heavy lifting (the smartphone is the logical device) - and Apple with their much more powerful CPU's compared to the rest of the industry would have a significant advantage because of it.
12 minutes ago at 06:03 pm
Seriously though, who really wants to wear those glasses, ever?
if...
if AR apps on the phones begin to integrate into everyday life at a noticeable amount.. and you have a bunch of people walking around stiff-armed looking at their phones and navigating through it. (think- walking zombies holding phones in front of them ... or, pokemon * 100 )
..if that happens, people who think like you do today, will then change your mind to "holy crap dude! will you please just put on the glasses already?!"
:)
40 minutes ago at 05:35 pm
It's the future but we can't do it now.
We can make a smartwatch now and you dummies will buy it. So voila.
You're true motives are crystal clear to anyone that's not an idiot.
Don't tell me the first gen watch, rMB. we're quality.
We can make a smartwatch now and you dummies will buy it. So voila.
You're true motives are crystal clear to anyone that's not an idiot.
Don't tell me the first gen watch, rMB. we're quality.
44 minutes ago at 05:31 pm
Tim Cook "We are not working on any smart glasses.." Behind closed doors- "so how are the smart glasses coming along?"
38 minutes ago at 05:37 pm
So in other words. We’ll take credit for creating it in a few years
[ Read All Comments ]