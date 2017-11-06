High-end iMac Pro in Space Gray will start at $4999.
Ming-Chi Kuo: 2018 iPhones Will Have 'More Complex' Metal Frames for Improved Cellular Signal Transmission
While the iPhone X launched just three days ago, we're already starting to hear rumors about what to expect from next year's models.
Specifically, oft-reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said he believes iPhones released in 2018 will feature a "more complex" metal frame design and casing assembly for the purpose of improving data transmission quality.
An excerpt of Kuo's research note with KGI Securities, obtained by MacRumors:
Kuo has previously said that Apple will likely expand Face ID to all iPhone models in 2018, with a complete abandonment of Touch ID. He also said 2018 iPhones are unlikely to gain a rear-facing TrueDepth camera system.
Orders for 2H18F iPhones are market focus; both Catcher and Casetek have won new orders. We believe the metal frame of 2H18F iPhone models will be composed of more parts (iPhone X has four parts) for improving data transmission quality. We believe Apple will need more metal frame and casing assembly capacity and new suppliers because of more complex metal frame design and casing assembly, while models equipped with AMOLED and stainless steel metal frame will increase to two (vs. only one — iPhone X — in 2H17). We expect Catcher will obtain stainless steel metal frame and casing assembly orders. If Casetek can pass certification in late 4Q17 or early 1Q18, it also may win aluminum metal frame and casing assembly orders.Kuo said Taiwanese suppliers Catcher Technology and Casetek have won orders from Apple for the new metal frames, including two models with stainless steel frames, which likely includes the iPhone X and so-called iPhone X Plus.
Kuo has previously said that Apple will likely expand Face ID to all iPhone models in 2018, with a complete abandonment of Touch ID. He also said 2018 iPhones are unlikely to gain a rear-facing TrueDepth camera system.
Tags: KGI Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo
56 minutes ago at 07:47 am
Would be nice to see the iPhone 9 incorporate some of the technology from the iPhone X like the enhanced battery and not cost $1,000.
44 minutes ago at 07:59 am
I agree the X feels a little small.
The notch is a non-issue and FaceID is seamless.
But as for Ming? Is this the same Ming that said if you didn't order in 2 minutes you wouldn't get an X until 2018?
48 minutes ago at 07:55 am
Let's predict Kuo's prediction in following months:
1. 2018 iPhone X will likely have the same design but enhanced hardware
2. 2018 iPhone X will improve the Face ID accuracy and wider sight angle
3. 2018 iPhone X will have new color choose
4. iPad with Face ID won't have the notch
5. 2018 iPhone X will have improved battery life
6. 2018 iPhone X sale will not as good as 2017
...
...
Can you just stop being boring? :rolleyes:
44 minutes ago at 07:59 am
Isn't this the same idiot that said supply of the iPhone X would be incredibly limited and most wouldn't get their phones until 2018?
Now this is the, "Forget I was totally wrong about the last guess I made and believe me again this time!"
53 minutes ago at 07:50 am
But that Notch tho! Will that be gone?
55 minutes ago at 07:48 am
I can only imagine what will be in next year’s iPhone.
In the meantime... I’m going to enjoy my X and can’t wait for Apple Pay Cash and iCloud iMessages to release. And HomePod. And AirPower.
Nice stuff to look forward to.
55 minutes ago at 07:48 am
Already X is old news. On to the next... Ha.
56 minutes ago at 07:47 am
me to x: "Well x, we've known each other for few days now......."
x to me: "NO!!! Don't leave me!!"
34 minutes ago at 08:09 am
Here's a little gem from Ming, 18 months ago..
"KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo ('https://www.linkedin.com/in/ming-chi-kuo-6700642b') had suggested previously that Apple is beavering away internally on producing two separate versions of the iPhone 7 Plus. And Kuo indeed noted the differing camera technologies as being central to this ethos."
The guy is simply making calculated guesses. Some are right, some are wrong, but none are really factual, just guesses.
15 minutes ago at 08:28 am
me to x: "Well x, we've known each other for few days now......."
X: "Oh ... I --"
Me: "Nah, I'm just ****ing with you. It's totally you. Your successor is going to be an even better phone than you can ever be."
Ming-Chi Kuo to X: "Tough luck buttercup."
X: *uses FaceID to trap Kuo in the fifth dimension* *It fails*
