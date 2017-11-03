New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Apple Shares New 'Guided Tour' Video Walking Users Through New iPhone X Features

Friday November 3, 2017 10:18 am PDT by Juli Clover
With the iPhone X now in the hands of Apple customers worldwide, Apple today uploaded a new iPhone X Guided Tour video to its YouTube channel, which is designed to provide an overview of all the new features in the iPhone X.

The four minute video covers a wide range of topics, including Face ID, Animoji, Apple Pay, and the list of new gestures that are needed to navigate through the iOS 11 interface on the new device.


Apple has used Guided Tours to help users adjust to new devices for years. When the iPad launched in 2010, Apple debuted several iPad Guided Tours, and Guided Tours were also used to walk users through the new features available on the Apple Watch when it launched in 2015. There were even Guided Tours for the original iPhone in 2007.

Guided Tours for the iPhone haven't been used for several years now, but because the iPhone X is such a radical departure from previous iPhones, there's a lot to get used to. The interface is entirely different because there's no Home button, and Face ID is also an adjustment for those used to Touch ID.

djcerla
20 minutes ago at 10:29 am
FaceID is so much faster in daily use than TouchID. No comparison... things just unlock, or are already unlocked. Basically, the authentication process disappears.

And I’m just some hours in.
rpat701
17 minutes ago at 10:32 am

FaceID is so much faster in daily use than TouchID. No comparison... things just unlock, or are already unlocked. Basically, the authentication process disappears.

And I’m just some hours in.

This is what I was hoping for. I am glad the executed the use of facial recognition properly (or at least as proper as it can be today).
Smeggy
17 minutes ago at 10:32 am
why didn't she demo the poo?
840quadra
28 minutes ago at 10:21 am
Saw this earlier on their site.

Reasonable video, though they could have gone into some deeper detail. I guess that is what the support docs are for.
ZEEN0j
3 minutes ago at 10:46 am

When you buy an app in the App Store, is there still a 'confirmation' step after pressing the BUY button?

Currently, you have a pause to confirm the purchase, as you have to place your finger on TouchID (or type in appleID password).
With FaceID automatically unlocking, will a BUY click now be a committed purchase? Or is there a confirmation step?


You press the side button to confirm
otternonsense
8 minutes ago at 10:42 am
Better invest in AppleCare+ before attempting to swipe down the control centre with one hand.
Lesser Evets
8 minutes ago at 10:41 am
Is Apple on an androgyny kick these days?
Costino1
4 minutes ago at 10:45 am

Is Apple on an androgyny kick these days?


Haha I was thinking the same. Everyone is sexually neutral. Even Jony Ive is developing breasts lately.
