Apple Shares New 'Guided Tour' Video Walking Users Through New iPhone X Features

With the iPhone X now in the hands of Apple customers worldwide, Apple today uploaded a new iPhone X Guided Tour video to its YouTube channel, which is designed to provide an overview of all the new features in the iPhone X.The four minute video covers a wide range of topics, including Face ID, Animoji, Apple Pay, and the list of new gestures that are needed to navigate through the iOS 11 interface on the new device.Apple has used Guided Tours to help users adjust to new devices for years. When the iPad launched in 2010 , Apple debuted several iPad Guided Tours, and Guided Tours were also used to walk users through the new features available on the Apple Watch when it launched in 2015. There were even Guided Tours for the original iPhone in 2007.Guided Tours for the iPhone haven't been used for several years now, but because the iPhone X is such a radical departure from previous iPhones, there's a lot to get used to. The interface is entirely different because there's no Home button, and Face ID is also an adjustment for those used to Touch ID.