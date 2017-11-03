High-end iMac Pro in Space Gray will start at $4999.
Apple Shares New 'Guided Tour' Video Walking Users Through New iPhone X Features
The four minute video covers a wide range of topics, including Face ID, Animoji, Apple Pay, and the list of new gestures that are needed to navigate through the iOS 11 interface on the new device.
Apple has used Guided Tours to help users adjust to new devices for years. When the iPad launched in 2010, Apple debuted several iPad Guided Tours, and Guided Tours were also used to walk users through the new features available on the Apple Watch when it launched in 2015. There were even Guided Tours for the original iPhone in 2007.
Guided Tours for the iPhone haven't been used for several years now, but because the iPhone X is such a radical departure from previous iPhones, there's a lot to get used to. The interface is entirely different because there's no Home button, and Face ID is also an adjustment for those used to Touch ID.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
And I’m just some hours in.
FaceID is so much faster in daily use than TouchID. No comparison... things just unlock, or are already unlocked. Basically, the authentication process disappears.
And I’m just some hours in.
Reasonable video, though they could have gone into some deeper detail. I guess that is what the support docs are for.
When you buy an app in the App Store, is there still a 'confirmation' step after pressing the BUY button?
Currently, you have a pause to confirm the purchase, as you have to place your finger on TouchID (or type in appleID password).
With FaceID automatically unlocking, will a BUY click now be a committed purchase? Or is there a confirmation step?
You press the side button to confirm
Is Apple on an androgyny kick these days?
Haha I was thinking the same. Everyone is sexually neutral. Even Jony Ive is developing breasts lately.
[ Read All Comments ]