Grammarly Debuts iOS Keyboard App to Help Improve Your Grammar in Messages, Twitter, and More

Grammarly this week announced the launch of the Grammarly Keyboard app for iOS devices, which is available on the iOS App Store right now. Once added as a new keyboard in Settings, the app will then use Grammarly's grammar-checking software to proofread text you send in essentially any app that uses a keyboard.
Grammarly Keyboard will catch context-specific mistakes related to grammar, spelling, and punctuation, and Grammarly Premium users will be able to choose from various style improvements as well as gain more advanced word choice options. Above each correction is a short and clear explanation as to why Grammarly chose to fix the error, which the company says will help you "understand your mistakes and avoid them in the future."
In the company's blog post, examples are given of using Grammarly Keyboard in apps like Facebook, Twitter, Messages, Mail, Tinder, and more. The app can even warn you of when an auto-correct message has been typed and fix it before you send the message.
The keyboard integrates seamlessly with all your mobile apps and your mobile browser, so you’ll always look polished and professional, even on your phone.After downloading Grammarly Keyboard for free [Direct Link], you'll have to allow the app to have full access to your keyboard in the iOS Settings app. Then, just tap the globe icon to cycle through your keyboards until you see Grammarly.
Developed by some of the world’s leading authorities on linguistic technology, Grammarly’s algorithms not only catch context-specific grammar and spelling mistakes, but also the kind of confusing sentences that leave your colleagues (or worse, your boss) wondering what you’re talking about. For Grammarly Premium users, the keyboard will also improve word choice and suggest style improvements so the need for “Sent from my iPhone” can become a relic of the past.
