Apple's Wearables Unit Sees 75% Growth Year-Over-Year in 4Q 2017

Thursday November 2, 2017 2:35 PM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple's financial earnings results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2017 were announced today, and on the subsequent call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said revenue from the company's wearables unit was up 75% during the quarter compared to Q4 2016.

Apple's wearables business for all of fiscal 2017 was the size of a Fortune 400 company. "Apple Watch is the best-selling and most loved smart watch in the world," Cook said during the call.


In 4Q 2017, the Apple Watch saw unit growth of 50 percent for the third consecutive quarter thanks to strong sales of the Apple Watch Series 3. "Customers love the freedom of Apple Watch Series 3 cellular," said Cook.

Apple does not break out Apple Watch sales, instead lumping the device into its "Other Products" category that includes Apple TV, Beats products, iPod touch, and Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

In 4Q 2017, the "Other Products" category brought in $3.23 billion, up from $2.37 billion in the year-ago quarter, a year-over-year revenue increase in 36%.

Apple Watch is incredible. I feel naked when I'm not wearing mine.

I'm really thrilled to hear sales are growing and more people are unlocking the potential of this little computer on their wrist.
I’m truly enjoying my first Apple Watch Series 3 SS. I’ve always been active, however, recently I’ve been pushing my ass to burn 1015 calories daily. I’m on a 16 day streak so far, I don’t plan to stop! It’s a challenge, but it’s getting done !
Buy the S3. It easily gets me through 2.5 days and charges in under an hour. You can wear it constantly (showering, swimming, doing dishes, getting dirty, etc.) and not worry about it. Siri is instant and therefore actually useful. It’s my favorite Apple device yet.

What you did there. I see it. Do you?o_O:D
I'm hoping for a redesign next year. Maybe a model with a bigger display. The problem is the battery life on my Series 0 is becoming painful. I can live with it being slower, but not dying on me.


Replace the battery. It’s cheap.
I'm hoping for a redesign next year. Maybe a model with a bigger display. The problem is the battery life on my Series 0 is becoming painful. I can live with it being slower, but not dying on me. If the rumors start to point to no redesign next year, I may end up buying the non-LTE sports model to get me through until 2019. But I like how the stainless steel matches my iPhone X.
What you did there. I see it. Do you?o_O:D

Freudian for sure. Lol.
I thought the Apple Watch was a failure?!
I'm hoping for a redesign next year. Maybe a model with a bigger display. The problem is the battery life on my Series 0 is becoming painful. I can live with it being slower, but not dying on me. If the rumors start to point to no redesign next year, I may end up buying the non-LTE sports model to get me through until 2019. But I like how the stainless steel matches my iPhone X.

Buy the S3. It easily gets me through 2.5 days and charges in under an hour. You can wear it constantly (showering, swimming, doing dishes, getting dirty, etc.) and not worry about it. Siri is instant and therefore actually useful. It’s my favorite Apple device yet.
