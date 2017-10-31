iPhone X Won't Be Available to Walk-In Customers at Apple Stores in Belgium or France on Launch Day

Tuesday October 31, 2017 11:29 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple recently confirmed that the iPhone X will be available for walk-in customers to purchase at its retail stores when the device launches Friday, November 3, but that will not be the case in two European countries.


Due to anti-terrorism restrictions, Apple will not be selling the iPhone X to customers without a pre-order or pickup reservation in Belgium or France. The news was first reported by the Dutch-language blog One More Thing, and MacRumors has since received confirmation from a reliable source who asked not to be identified.

As best as we're aware, Apple is simply complying with local laws and regulations discouraging large gatherings and queues in popular tourist areas, due to recent terrorist attacks in cities with Apple retail stores like Brussels and Paris.

Belgian and French customers can still pre-order the iPhone X on Apple's website for in-store pickup or delivery, although shipping estimates have slipped to 5-6 weeks in both countries. Also, in Belgium at least, Apple will begin accepting reservations for in-store pickup on November 4 at 6:00 a.m. local time.

Note: Due to the political nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Politics, Religion, Social Issues forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

domhoenig
Wow....thank god we don’t have this problem in the US.


Just thousands of others..........................
rdowns
How can Apple expect anyone in any country to be able to walk in and pick one up in the store on launch day? Especially since everywhere is showing 5-6 weeks?


Because they allocate some to their stores so they have some for sale day 1.
imicca
There are several reasons, and here are few:
Belgium is smaller market, they focus mostly on France, Germany and UK in Europe.
However, France has and had problems with every iPhone launch since 2012. People getting stabbed, robbed, beaten after or during queues and buying new iPhones.
France also changed the law on standing in line outside in huge numbers, due to fears of terrorism.
WarHeadz
Wow....thank god we don’t have this problem in the US.

Yeah, we’re much more likely to be shot dead by our fellow citizens excercising their “second amendment rights”. Or by a cop who “feared for his life”. :rolleyes:
and here is an example of why EVERYTHING ends up in PRSI these days. :rolleyes:

This thread by it’s very nature belongs in PRSI, which is why that’s where it was placed to begin with.
Eorlas
How can Apple expect anyone in any country to be able to walk in and pick one up in the store on launch day? Especially since everywhere is showing 5-6 weeks?


....because stock gets set aside for this purpose?
thisisnotmyname
Just thousands of others..........................


and here is an example of why EVERYTHING ends up in PRSI these days. :rolleyes:
