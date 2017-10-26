New in OS X: Get MacRumors Push Notifications on your Mac

Resubscribe Now Close

Apple's Online Store Down Ahead of iPhone X Pre-Orders

Thursday October 26, 2017 5:47 pm PDT by Juli Clover
Apple has taken its online storefront down in order to prepare for the launch of the iPhone X, which will take place at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time or 3:01 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, October 27 in the United States.

In other countries, pre-order times will vary based on local time zone. Pre-orders will kick off at 5:01 p.m. in Sydney, for example, 3:01 p.m. in China, and 8:01 a.m. in the UK. For details on when pre-orders go live in your country, make sure to check out our post that lists all of the pre-order times.


Apple will accept pre-orders through the Apple website and the Apple Store app. T-Mobile, AT&T, Sprint, and Verizon will all be accepting pre-orders for the iPhone X in the U.S., as will major retailers like Target and Best Buy. We've rounded up all of the third-party retailers offering pre-orders in the United States.


Pre-orders will be available from Apple in the following first wave launch countries starting on October 27: Andorra, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Greenland, Guernsey, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Isle of Man, Italy, Japan, Jersey, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, the UK, the US and the US Virgin Islands.

Customers who are hoping to get an iPhone X on launch day should order as early as possible. iPhone X supplies are believed to be severely constrained, and available devices could sell out quickly, perhaps within a matter of minutes.

The iPhone X, which comes in Silver and Black, is available in 64 and 256GB capacities for $999 and $1,149, respectively. iPhone Upgrade Program customers will need to pay $49.91 a month for the 64GB model or $56.16 per month for the 128GB model.

Related Roundup: iPhone X
Buyer's Guide: iPhone X (Caution)
[ 69 comments ]


Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Tom2893
36 minutes ago at 05:50 pm
*its happening gif*
Rating: 7 Votes
Avatar
kkamann
18 minutes ago at 06:07 pm
This is so X-citing. Or did I just say 10-citing??
Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
yanki01
24 minutes ago at 06:02 pm
still a few hours away but....

Rating: 5 Votes
Avatar
profets
36 minutes ago at 05:49 pm
Oh boy. It's happening.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
sulpfiction
21 minutes ago at 06:05 pm
Add to bag, checkout, pay with Apple pay

Add to bag, checkout, pay with Apple pay

Add to bag, checkout, pay with Apple pay

Add to bag, checkout, pay with Apple pay

Add to bag, checkout, pay with Apple pay

Pre game warmup
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
joonyaboy
36 minutes ago at 05:49 pm
And so his watch begins.....
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Blorzoga
30 minutes ago at 05:56 pm
Is the concept of time zones a new phenomenon? Why does Macrumors think people are so stupid that they don’t understand that 12:01 Pacific time translates into different times in other parts of the world?
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Macalway
14 minutes ago at 06:12 pm

Dum dum dum dum dum dum dum....


You forgot the 'b'
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Pipper99
23 minutes ago at 06:02 pm

Why 6 hours early though? Has it ever been that far in advance?


About the same time as for the 8

//www.macrumors.com/2017/09/14/online-store-down-iphone-8-preorders/
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
stulaw11
31 minutes ago at 05:55 pm
Why 6 hours early though? Has it ever been that far in advance?
Rating: 1 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]