When You Can Pre-Order the iPhone X in Every Time Zone

When the iPhone X becomes available for pre-order this Friday, it will be available to purchase in 55 first-wave launch countries and territories around the world. Pre-orders kick off at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time, aka Cupertino time, but because Apple is doing a simultaneous launch, pre-order times will vary by country.
Below we've created a list of all of the first wave launch countries and the time when pre-orders will go live in those countries to make it easy for MacRumors readers to set alarms and reminders to be ready to place an order right when pre-orders kick off.
The iPhone X is expected to be severely constrained, and rumors have suggested Apple's not going to be able to reach supply/demand balance on the device until the first months of 2018. For that reason, customers hoping to get an iPhone X on launch day will need to place an order right when pre-orders go live, as available supply could sell out within minutes.
- Andorra - 9:01 a.m. CEST
- Australia West - 3:01 p.m. AWST
- Australia East - 6:01 p.m. AEDT
- Austria - 9:01 a.m. CEST
- Bahrain - 10:01 a.m. AST
- Belgium - 9:01 a.m. CEST
- Bulgaria - 10:01 a.m. EEST
- Canada West - 12:01 a.m. PDT
- Canada East - 3:01 a.m. EDT
- China - 3:01 p.m. CST
- Croatia - 9:01 a.m. CEST
- Cyprus - 10:01 a.m. EEST
- Czech Republic - 9:01 a.m. CEST
- Denmark - 9:01 a.m. CEST
- Estonia - 10:01 a.m. EEST
- Finland - 10:01 a.m. EEST
- France - 9:01 a.m. CEST
- Germany - 9:01 a.m. CES
- Greece - 10:01 a.m. EEST
- Greenland - 5:01 a.m. WGST
- Guernsey - 8:01 a.m. BST
- Hong Kong - 3:01 p.m. HKT
- Hungary - 9:01 a.m. CEST
- Iceland - 7:01 a.m. GMT
- India - 12:31 p.m. IST
- Ireland - 8:01 a.m. IST
- Isle of Man - 8:01 a.m. BST
- Italy - 9:01 a.m. CEST
- Japan - 4:01 p.m. JST
- Jersey - 8:01 a.m. BST
- Kuwait - 10:01 a.m. AST
- Latvia - 10:01 a.m. EEST
We haven't listed every time zone for every country, such as in Canada, Russia, and the US, so make sure to double check your specific time zone so you're certain you know the exact time that pre-orders will kick off. A time zone converting website is a useful tool for confirming the accurate pre-order time.
- Liechtenstein - 9:01 a.m. CEST
- Lithuania - 10:01 a.m. EEST
- Luxembourg - 9:01 a.m. CEST
- Malta - 9:01 a.m. CEST
- Mexico - 2:01 a.m. CDT
- Monaco - 9:01 a.m. CEST
- Netherlands - 9:01 a.m. CEST
- New Zealand - 8:01 p.m. NZDT
- Norway - 9:01 a.m. CEST
- Portugal - 8:01 a.m. WEST
- Poland - 9:01 a.m. CEST
- Puerto Rico - 3:01 a.m. AST
- Qatar - 10:01 a.m. AST
- Romania - 10:01 a.m. EEST
- Russia - 10:01 a.m. MSK
- Saudi Arabia - 10:01 a.m. AST
- Singapore - 3:01 p.m. SGT
- Slovakia - 9:01 a.m. CEST
- Slovenia - 9:01 a.m. CEST
- Spain - 9:01 a.m. CEST
- Sweden - 9:01 a.m. CEST
- Switzerland - 9:01 a.m. CEST
- Taiwan - 3:01 p.m. CST
- UAE - 11:01 a.m GST
- United Kingdom - 8:01 a.m. BST
- United States West - 12:01 a.m. PDT
- United States Mountain - 1:01 a.m. MDT
- United States Central - 2:01 a.m. CDT
- United States East - 3:01 a.m. EDT
- US Virgin Islands - 3:01 a.m. AST
