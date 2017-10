When You Can Pre-Order the iPhone X in Every Time Zone

Andorra - 9:01 a.m. CEST

- 9:01 a.m. CEST Australia West - 3:01 p.m. AWST

- 3:01 p.m. AWST Australia East - 6:01 p.m. AEDT

- 6:01 p.m. AEDT Austria - 9:01 a.m. CEST

- 9:01 a.m. CEST Bahrain - 10:01 a.m. AST

- 10:01 a.m. AST Belgium - 9:01 a.m. CEST

- 9:01 a.m. CEST Bulgaria - 10:01 a.m. EEST

- 10:01 a.m. EEST Canada West - 12:01 a.m. PDT

- 12:01 a.m. PDT Canada East - 3:01 a.m. EDT

- 3:01 a.m. EDT China - 3:01 p.m. CST

- 3:01 p.m. CST Croatia - 9:01 a.m. CEST

- 9:01 a.m. CEST Cyprus - 10:01 a.m. EEST

- 10:01 a.m. EEST Czech Republic - 9:01 a.m. CEST

- 9:01 a.m. CEST Denmark - 9:01 a.m. CEST

- 9:01 a.m. CEST Estonia - 10:01 a.m. EEST

- 10:01 a.m. EEST Finland - 10:01 a.m. EEST

- 10:01 a.m. EEST France - 9:01 a.m. CEST

- 9:01 a.m. CEST Germany - 9:01 a.m. CES

- 9:01 a.m. CES Greece - 10:01 a.m. EEST

- 10:01 a.m. EEST Greenland - 5:01 a.m. WGST

- 5:01 a.m. WGST Guernsey - 8:01 a.m. BST

- 8:01 a.m. BST Hong Kong - 3:01 p.m. HKT

- 3:01 p.m. HKT Hungary - 9:01 a.m. CEST

- 9:01 a.m. CEST Iceland - 7:01 a.m. GMT

- 7:01 a.m. GMT India - 12:31 p.m. IST

- 12:31 p.m. IST Ireland - 8:01 a.m. IST

- 8:01 a.m. IST Isle of Man - 8:01 a.m. BST

- 8:01 a.m. BST Italy - 9:01 a.m. CEST

- 9:01 a.m. CEST Japan - 4:01 p.m. JST

- 4:01 p.m. JST Jersey - 8:01 a.m. BST

- 8:01 a.m. BST Kuwait - 10:01 a.m. AST

- 10:01 a.m. AST Latvia - 10:01 a.m. EEST

Liechtenstein - 9:01 a.m. CEST

- 9:01 a.m. CEST Lithuania - 10:01 a.m. EEST

- 10:01 a.m. EEST Luxembourg - 9:01 a.m. CEST

- 9:01 a.m. CEST Malta - 9:01 a.m. CEST

- 9:01 a.m. CEST Mexico - 2:01 a.m. CDT

- 2:01 a.m. CDT Monaco - 9:01 a.m. CEST

- 9:01 a.m. CEST Netherlands - 9:01 a.m. CEST

- 9:01 a.m. CEST New Zealand - 8:01 p.m. NZDT

- 8:01 p.m. NZDT Norway - 9:01 a.m. CEST

- 9:01 a.m. CEST Portugal - 8:01 a.m. WEST

- 8:01 a.m. WEST Poland - 9:01 a.m. CEST

- 9:01 a.m. CEST Puerto Rico - 3:01 a.m. AST

- 3:01 a.m. AST Qatar - 10:01 a.m. AST

- 10:01 a.m. AST Romania - 10:01 a.m. EEST

- 10:01 a.m. EEST Russia - 10:01 a.m. MSK

- 10:01 a.m. MSK Saudi Arabia - 10:01 a.m. AST

- 10:01 a.m. AST Singapore - 3:01 p.m. SGT

- 3:01 p.m. SGT Slovakia - 9:01 a.m. CEST

- 9:01 a.m. CEST Slovenia - 9:01 a.m. CEST

- 9:01 a.m. CEST Spain - 9:01 a.m. CEST

- 9:01 a.m. CEST Sweden - 9:01 a.m. CEST

- 9:01 a.m. CEST Switzerland - 9:01 a.m. CEST

- 9:01 a.m. CEST Taiwan - 3:01 p.m. CST

- 3:01 p.m. CST UAE - 11:01 a.m GST

- 11:01 a.m GST United Kingdom - 8:01 a.m. BST

- 8:01 a.m. BST United States West - 12:01 a.m. PDT

- 12:01 a.m. PDT United States Mountain - 1:01 a.m. MDT

- 1:01 a.m. MDT United States Central - 2:01 a.m. CDT

- 2:01 a.m. CDT United States East - 3:01 a.m. EDT

- 3:01 a.m. EDT US Virgin Islands - 3:01 a.m. AST

When the iPhone X becomes available for pre-order this Friday, it will be available to purchase in 55 first-wave launch countries and territories around the world. Pre-orders kick off at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time, aka Cupertino time, but because Apple is doing a simultaneous launch, pre-order times will vary by country.Below we've created a list of all of the first wave launch countries and the time when pre-orders will go live in those countries to make it easy for MacRumors readers to set alarms and reminders to be ready to place an order right when pre-orders kick off.We haven't listed every time zone for every country, such as in Canada, Russia, and the US, so make sure to double check your specific time zone so you're certain you know the exact time that pre-orders will kick off. A time zone converting website is a useful tool for confirming the accurate pre-order time.The iPhone X is expected to be severely constrained, and rumors have suggested Apple's not going to be able to reach supply/demand balance on the device until the first months of 2018. For that reason, customers hoping to get an iPhone X on launch day will need to place an order right when pre-orders go live, as available supply could sell out within minutes.