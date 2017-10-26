When You Can Pre-Order the iPhone X in Every Time Zone

Thursday October 26, 2017 11:01 AM PDT by Juli Clover
When the iPhone X becomes available for pre-order this Friday, it will be available to purchase in 55 first-wave launch countries and territories around the world. Pre-orders kick off at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time, aka Cupertino time, but because Apple is doing a simultaneous launch, pre-order times will vary by country.


Below we've created a list of all of the first wave launch countries and the time when pre-orders will go live in those countries to make it easy for MacRumors readers to set alarms and reminders to be ready to place an order right when pre-orders kick off.

  • Andorra - 9:01 a.m. CEST
  • Australia West - 3:01 p.m. AWST
  • Australia East - 6:01 p.m. AEDT
  • Austria - 9:01 a.m. CEST
  • Bahrain - 10:01 a.m. AST
  • Belgium - 9:01 a.m. CEST
  • Bulgaria - 10:01 a.m. EEST
  • Canada West - 12:01 a.m. PDT
  • Canada East - 3:01 a.m. EDT
  • China - 3:01 p.m. CST
  • Croatia - 9:01 a.m. CEST
  • Cyprus - 10:01 a.m. EEST
  • Czech Republic - 9:01 a.m. CEST
  • Denmark - 9:01 a.m. CEST
  • Estonia - 10:01 a.m. EEST
  • Finland - 10:01 a.m. EEST
  • France - 9:01 a.m. CEST
  • Germany - 9:01 a.m. CES
  • Greece - 10:01 a.m. EEST
  • Greenland - 5:01 a.m. WGST
  • Guernsey - 8:01 a.m. BST
  • Hong Kong - 3:01 p.m. HKT
  • Hungary - 9:01 a.m. CEST
  • Iceland - 7:01 a.m. GMT
  • India - 12:31 p.m. IST
  • Ireland - 8:01 a.m. IST
  • Isle of Man - 8:01 a.m. BST
  • Italy - 9:01 a.m. CEST
  • Japan - 4:01 p.m. JST
  • Jersey - 8:01 a.m. BST
  • Kuwait - 10:01 a.m. AST
  • Latvia - 10:01 a.m. EEST
  • Liechtenstein - 9:01 a.m. CEST
  • Lithuania - 10:01 a.m. EEST
  • Luxembourg - 9:01 a.m. CEST
  • Malta - 9:01 a.m. CEST
  • Mexico - 2:01 a.m. CDT
  • Monaco - 9:01 a.m. CEST
  • Netherlands - 9:01 a.m. CEST
  • New Zealand - 8:01 p.m. NZDT
  • Norway - 9:01 a.m. CEST
  • Portugal - 8:01 a.m. WEST
  • Poland - 9:01 a.m. CEST
  • Puerto Rico - 3:01 a.m. AST
  • Qatar - 10:01 a.m. AST
  • Romania - 10:01 a.m. EEST
  • Russia - 10:01 a.m. MSK
  • Saudi Arabia - 10:01 a.m. AST
  • Singapore - 3:01 p.m. SGT
  • Slovakia - 9:01 a.m. CEST
  • Slovenia - 9:01 a.m. CEST
  • Spain - 9:01 a.m. CEST
  • Sweden - 9:01 a.m. CEST
  • Switzerland - 9:01 a.m. CEST
  • Taiwan - 3:01 p.m. CST
  • UAE - 11:01 a.m GST
  • United Kingdom - 8:01 a.m. BST
  • United States West - 12:01 a.m. PDT
  • United States Mountain - 1:01 a.m. MDT
  • United States Central - 2:01 a.m. CDT
  • United States East - 3:01 a.m. EDT
  • US Virgin Islands - 3:01 a.m. AST
We haven't listed every time zone for every country, such as in Canada, Russia, and the US, so make sure to double check your specific time zone so you're certain you know the exact time that pre-orders will kick off. A time zone converting website is a useful tool for confirming the accurate pre-order time.

The iPhone X is expected to be severely constrained, and rumors have suggested Apple's not going to be able to reach supply/demand balance on the device until the first months of 2018. For that reason, customers hoping to get an iPhone X on launch day will need to place an order right when pre-orders go live, as available supply could sell out within minutes.

Related Roundup: iPhone X
Buyer's Guide: iPhone X (Caution)
27 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
MacFather
1 hour ago at 11:03 am
About damn time. My iPhone 8 starts showing its age.
Rating: 14 Votes
Avatar
Pbrutto
1 hour ago at 11:03 am
Macrumors.....you need to slow your roll helping the plebs
Rating: 9 Votes
Avatar
Pbrutto
1 hour ago at 11:04 am

A friend of a friend who works at Apple said that those times are actually 30 minutes early. :rolleyes:

You sure MY friend at Apple said the date is wrong, it’s next friday
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Braderunner
1 hour ago at 11:04 am
A friend of a friend who works at Apple said that those times are actually 30 minutes early. :rolleyes:
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Haxley
1 hour ago at 11:14 am
“In every time zone [except MST]”
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Blorzoga
28 minutes ago at 11:58 am

Macrumors.....you need to slow your roll helping the plebs

Next thing you know, m

Macrumors.....you need to slow your roll helping the plebs

Seriously! Next thing you know they’ll send out one of those alerts (like an amber alert) at 3:00AM letting everyone know it’s time to start crashing the Apple Store.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
Micool1
25 minutes ago at 12:00 pm
Time you can preorder: 12:01 PT
Time you will get your phone: June 21 2018
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
mcfrazieriv
1 hour ago at 11:21 am

Macrumors.....you need to slow your roll helping the plebs


That won't happen. Macrumors is probably paid money to pump products. Apple realized all the media companies cite Macrumors and it's very obviously now another ad channel.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
newyorksole
1 hour ago at 11:16 am
All these help articles :(

I better be able to still get mine Lol.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
TrueBlou
38 minutes ago at 11:47 am
I know it’s weird, but there’s a bit of me that misses when I had to sit up to the early hours of the morning (UK time,) nattering away on MR and having a laugh.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]