Third-Party Retailers and Carriers Offering iPhone X Pre-Orders Tonight

Most MacRumors readers are likely planning to order their iPhone X models directly from Apple because Apple typically offers the smoothest, most streamlined pre-order process, but multiple carriers and retailers will also be offering October 27 pre-orders.
With iPhone X supplies expected to be heavily constrained, it may be worth having a backup plan in case Apple sells out right away. Some customers may also prefer to try their luck with a third-party store with the hope of less order congestion, or may need to use a gift card. We've confirmed the retailers and carriers below will be offering pre-orders in the United States.
T-Mobile has confirmed it will be accepting iPhone X pre-orders at 12:01 Pacific Time on October 27, and customers can elect to sign up for a reminder email on the T-Mobile site. Customers can also download the T-Mobile app to receive a push notification the second that T-Mobile's iPhone X pre-orders go live.
T-Mobile is offering a deal for $300 off the iPhone X with an eligible trade-in, but one of T-Mobile's installment purchase plans is required to get the deal. T-Mobile is allowing customers to buy the iPhone X outright or make a purchase using the JUMP! On Demand program or the Equipment Installment Plan.
For the Equipment Installment Plan, T-Mobile requires $279.99 down for the 64GB iPhone X, followed by 24 monthly payments of $30. For the 256GB model, T-Mobile requires $429.99 down, followed by 24 monthly payments of $30.
Under the JUMP! On Demand program, the 64GB iPhone X costs $41.56 per month while the 256GB iPhone X costs $24 per month and requires a $429.99 down payment. With JUMP! On Demand, customers can upgrade yearly.
T-Mobile customers will need to order from either Apple or T-Mobile as other retailers are not offering T-Mobile devices as a pre-order option.
AT&T is accepting iPhone X pre-orders on October 27 starting at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time.
Like other carriers, AT&T is offering up to $300 in credits with the trade in of an iPhone 7 Plus, or up to $200 with the trade in of other devices.
Pricing on AT&T's 24-month Installment Program starts at $41.63 for the 64GB iPhone X and $47.88 per month for the 256GB model, but AT&T offers several plans, including AT&T Next and AT&T Next Every Year, so pricing may vary depending on what you choose.
Verizon's website isn't listing a specific time for the iPhone X, but Verizon support says pre-orders will be accepted starting at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time on October 27.
Verizon is offering up to $300 off the iPhone X with an eligible smartphone trade-in, with the credit applied over a 24 month period. A device payment plan is required to get the deal.
Verizon's 24-month Device Payment Program requires customers to pay $41.62 per month for the 64GB iPhone X and $47.87 per month for the 256GB iPhone X. Verizon is also allowing customers to pay full price for the iPhone X.
Sprint's website says iPhone X pre-orders begin on October 27th at 2:00 a.m. CST, aka 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time, the same as every other carrier.
With Sprint's 18 month Flex Lease, customers will need to pay $41.67 per month for the 64GB iPhone X. The 256GB iPhone X is also priced at $41.67 per month, but it requires a $150 downpayment. Sprint is also offering outright purchases.
With a Sprint Flex Lease and a trade-in of an eligible device, Sprint is discounting the iPhone X by $350, with the discount applied over the course of 18 months.
Virgin Mobile is not accepting pre-orders for the iPhone X on its website, but customers can go to an Apple Store on Friday, October 27 to pre-order and take advantage of an in-store offer that will let customers get six months of Virgin Mobile service for $1.
Customers will need to ask for the Inner Circle promotional deal at the Apple Store.
The iPhone X will be available for pre-order through Comcast's Xfinity Mobile starting on October 27. Xfinity Mobile, available only to Comcast customers, allows users to pay $12 per 1GB of data usage or $45 per line for unlimited data that's throttled after 20GB.
Customers who buy an iPhone X through Xfinity Mobile and also sign up for Xfinity Internet, TV, and mobile service can get a $500 gift card.
Best Buy has confirmed that it will begin accepting iPhone X pre-orders on October 27 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time.
Best Buy will have Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint models available for purchase.
Target will be offering iPhone X pre-orders starting on October 27, and while the website does not list a specific time, it's likely pre-orders will kick off at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time.
Target will have Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint models available for purchase.
There's no word on how many iPhone X devices these retailers have available for launch day delivery, but oftentimes carriers and major retailers have at least some limited amount of stock available to fulfill online pre-orders on launch day.
Did we miss a retailer that's offering iPhone X pre-orders? Let us know and we'll add it to the list.
Update: US Cellular is also offering October 27 pre-orders for the iPhone X.
With iPhone X supplies expected to be heavily constrained, it may be worth having a backup plan in case Apple sells out right away. Some customers may also prefer to try their luck with a third-party store with the hope of less order congestion, or may need to use a gift card. We've confirmed the retailers and carriers below will be offering pre-orders in the United States.
Carriers
T-Mobile has confirmed it will be accepting iPhone X pre-orders at 12:01 Pacific Time on October 27, and customers can elect to sign up for a reminder email on the T-Mobile site. Customers can also download the T-Mobile app to receive a push notification the second that T-Mobile's iPhone X pre-orders go live.
T-Mobile is offering a deal for $300 off the iPhone X with an eligible trade-in, but one of T-Mobile's installment purchase plans is required to get the deal. T-Mobile is allowing customers to buy the iPhone X outright or make a purchase using the JUMP! On Demand program or the Equipment Installment Plan.
For the Equipment Installment Plan, T-Mobile requires $279.99 down for the 64GB iPhone X, followed by 24 monthly payments of $30. For the 256GB model, T-Mobile requires $429.99 down, followed by 24 monthly payments of $30.
Under the JUMP! On Demand program, the 64GB iPhone X costs $41.56 per month while the 256GB iPhone X costs $24 per month and requires a $429.99 down payment. With JUMP! On Demand, customers can upgrade yearly.
T-Mobile customers will need to order from either Apple or T-Mobile as other retailers are not offering T-Mobile devices as a pre-order option.
AT&T is accepting iPhone X pre-orders on October 27 starting at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time.
Like other carriers, AT&T is offering up to $300 in credits with the trade in of an iPhone 7 Plus, or up to $200 with the trade in of other devices.
Pricing on AT&T's 24-month Installment Program starts at $41.63 for the 64GB iPhone X and $47.88 per month for the 256GB model, but AT&T offers several plans, including AT&T Next and AT&T Next Every Year, so pricing may vary depending on what you choose.
Verizon's website isn't listing a specific time for the iPhone X, but Verizon support says pre-orders will be accepted starting at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time on October 27.
Verizon is offering up to $300 off the iPhone X with an eligible smartphone trade-in, with the credit applied over a 24 month period. A device payment plan is required to get the deal.
Verizon's 24-month Device Payment Program requires customers to pay $41.62 per month for the 64GB iPhone X and $47.87 per month for the 256GB iPhone X. Verizon is also allowing customers to pay full price for the iPhone X.
Sprint's website says iPhone X pre-orders begin on October 27th at 2:00 a.m. CST, aka 12:00 a.m. Pacific Time, the same as every other carrier.
With Sprint's 18 month Flex Lease, customers will need to pay $41.67 per month for the 64GB iPhone X. The 256GB iPhone X is also priced at $41.67 per month, but it requires a $150 downpayment. Sprint is also offering outright purchases.
With a Sprint Flex Lease and a trade-in of an eligible device, Sprint is discounting the iPhone X by $350, with the discount applied over the course of 18 months.
Virgin Mobile is not accepting pre-orders for the iPhone X on its website, but customers can go to an Apple Store on Friday, October 27 to pre-order and take advantage of an in-store offer that will let customers get six months of Virgin Mobile service for $1.
Customers will need to ask for the Inner Circle promotional deal at the Apple Store.
The iPhone X will be available for pre-order through Comcast's Xfinity Mobile starting on October 27. Xfinity Mobile, available only to Comcast customers, allows users to pay $12 per 1GB of data usage or $45 per line for unlimited data that's throttled after 20GB.
Customers who buy an iPhone X through Xfinity Mobile and also sign up for Xfinity Internet, TV, and mobile service can get a $500 gift card.
Retailers
Best Buy has confirmed that it will begin accepting iPhone X pre-orders on October 27 at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time.
Best Buy will have Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint models available for purchase.
Target will be offering iPhone X pre-orders starting on October 27, and while the website does not list a specific time, it's likely pre-orders will kick off at 12:01 a.m. Pacific Time.
Target will have Verizon, AT&T, and Sprint models available for purchase.
Wrap Up
There's no word on how many iPhone X devices these retailers have available for launch day delivery, but oftentimes carriers and major retailers have at least some limited amount of stock available to fulfill online pre-orders on launch day.
Did we miss a retailer that's offering iPhone X pre-orders? Let us know and we'll add it to the list.
Update: US Cellular is also offering October 27 pre-orders for the iPhone X.
Related Roundup: iPhone X
Buyer's Guide: iPhone X (Caution)