Apple Watch Series 2 Aluminum Models Drop to $230 in 38mm and $260 in 42mm

Apple Watch Series 2

Following the launch of the Apple Watch Series 3 last month, the previous generation of Apple's wearable device -- Series 2 -- has seen a steady stream of sales hit both aluminum and stainless steel editions, with the best discounts arriving for the aluminum models. The first discounts ( from B&H Photo ) marked 38mm devices down to $290 and 42mm devices down to about $320, while the second wave ( from Best Buy ) brought those numbers down by $20, to about $270 and $300, respectively.Today, Best Buy has dropped the price of aluminum versions of the Apple Watch Series 2 down by another $40, resulting in 38mm models priced at just $230 and 42mm models at $260. Cases in the sale include Space Gray, Gold, and Silver, and collections are only focused on Sport Bands, although there are a few Nike+ editions. We've listed a few of the models below, compared to their previous sale prices at Best Buy. For the full list visit Best Buy's deals page right here As a point of comparison, current prices of aluminum Series 3 models stand at $329 for 38mm and $359 for 42mm without LTE.Best Buy's new sale isn't just focused on Apple Watch, however, and includes deals on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, iPad Pro, and select Beats products. The retailer also has a special offer running right now for anyone interested in both the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and Apple Pencil accessory. If you buy both items simultaneously, you'll save $100 on the order, essentially making the Apple Pencil free.For more details on Best Buy's new sale -- and other ongoing discounts -- head over to our Deals Roundup