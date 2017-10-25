Apple Watch Series 2 Aluminum Models Drop to $230 in 38mm and $260 in 42mm

Today, Best Buy has dropped the price of aluminum versions of the Apple Watch Series 2 down by another $40, resulting in 38mm models priced at just $230 and 42mm models at $260. Cases in the sale include Space Gray, Gold, and Silver, and collections are only focused on Sport Bands, although there are a few Nike+ editions. We've listed a few of the models below, compared to their previous sale prices at Best Buy. For the full list visit Best Buy's deals page right here.
Apple Watch Series 2
38mm Space Gray Aluminum Case Black Sport Band - $229, compared to $269
42mm Space Gray Aluminum Case with Black Sport Band - $259, compared to $299
- 38mm Gold Aluminum Case Midnight Blue Sport Band - $229, compared to $269
- 42mm Gold Aluminum Case Midnight Blue Sport Band - $259, compared to $299
Nike+ 38mm Silver Aluminum Case Pure Platinum/White Nike Sport Band - $229, compared to $269
Nike+ 42mm Silver Aluminum Case Pure Platinum/White Nike Sport Band - $259, compared to $299
Best Buy's new sale isn't just focused on Apple Watch, however, and includes deals on MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, iPad Pro, and select Beats products. The retailer also has a special offer running right now for anyone interested in both the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and Apple Pencil accessory. If you buy both items simultaneously, you'll save $100 on the order, essentially making the Apple Pencil free.
For more details on Best Buy's new sale -- and other ongoing discounts -- head over to our Deals Roundup.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy