New and Refurbished Apple Watch Series 2 Collections Get Discounts Following Series 3 Launch

If you aren't interested in the speedier processor or cellular capabilities, B&H Photo has a sale going on right now that offers discounts on select models of last year's Apple Watch Series 2. In the lists below, Series 2 prices (bold) are compared to current prices of similar Series 3 collections on Apple.com.
Series 2 Aluminum
38mm Space Gray Case, Black Sport Band - $289.99, compared to $329.00
42mm Space Gray Case, Black Sport Band - $319.99, compared to $359.00
42mm Gold Case, Midnight Blue Sport Band - $329.99, compared to $359.99
42mm Silver Case, White Sport Band - $319.99, compared to $359.00
38mm Case, Milanese Loop Band - $539.99, compared to $699.00
42mm Case, Milanese Loop Band - $589.99, compared to $749.00
42mm Space Black Case, Space Black Sport Band - $499.99, compared to $649.00
42mm Space Black Case, Space Black Milanese Loop Band - $629.99, compared to $799.00
A few other discounts this week include $10 off any orders from Pad & Quill that exceed $50 with the promo code ThankYou10. Gazelle is automatically marking down all certified pre-owned MacBooks by $50 on its reseller storefront, but the offer only lasts until Sunday, September 17. There are a few Beats on sale at Best Buy, including BeatsX for $109.99, down from $149.99.
If you're looking for some new gaming apps, there have been a few sales this week on the iOS App Store. Here are the most recent:
Deus Ex: The Fall - $0.99, down from $4.99
INKS - Free, down from $2.99
Lara Croft GO - $0.99, down from $4.99
Deus Ex GO - $0.99, down from $4.99
Level 24 - Free, down from $0.99
Space Harrier II Classic - Free, down from $0.99
Full Throttle Remastered - $2.99, down from $4.99
Our Deals Roundup has even more information on the latest sales currently running for Apple products and accessories, so be sure to check back frequently for more updates. If you're preparing for the wireless charging features of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X, our recent roundup of the best (and cheapest) Qi inductive chargers on the market should help out.
