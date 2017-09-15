New and Refurbished Apple Watch Series 2 Collections Get Discounts Following Series 3 Launch

Friday September 15, 2017 12:20 PM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Last night, pre-orders opened up for the new Apple Watch Series 3, which has a 70 percent faster dual-core processor, new Apple W2 chip, a barometric altimeter, and LTE capabilities on supported models. The base Apple Watch Series 3 models without LTE are now $329 (38mm) and $359 (42mm), rising from there for Stainless Steel and Ceramic.

If you aren't interested in the speedier processor or cellular capabilities, B&H Photo has a sale going on right now that offers discounts on select models of last year's Apple Watch Series 2. In the lists below, Series 2 prices (bold) are compared to current prices of similar Series 3 collections on Apple.com.

Series 2 Aluminum

Series 2 Stainless Steel

If you're willing to buy refurbished, Best Buy has a few Series 2 models sold at a discount. Some of the notable mark downs include $94 off the 38mm Silver Aluminum Case & White Sport Band ($274.99), $99 off the same model in 42mm ($299.99), $129 off the 42mm Space Black Stainless Steel Case & Space Black Sport Band ($469.99), and $144 off the 38mm Stainless Steel Case & Milanese Loop ($504.99).


A few other discounts this week include $10 off any orders from Pad & Quill that exceed $50 with the promo code ThankYou10. Gazelle is automatically marking down all certified pre-owned MacBooks by $50 on its reseller storefront, but the offer only lasts until Sunday, September 17. There are a few Beats on sale at Best Buy, including BeatsX for $109.99, down from $149.99.

If you're looking for some new gaming apps, there have been a few sales this week on the iOS App Store. Here are the most recent:
Additionally, this week MacRumors has partnered with RAVPower to offer our readers an exclusive 20 percent off discount code on a 22,000mAh Power Bank for charging iPhones, iPads, the Apple Watch, and more. When ordering from Amazon, use promo code MacRumo1 to get it for just over $30.

Our Deals Roundup has even more information on the latest sales currently running for Apple products and accessories, so be sure to check back frequently for more updates. If you're preparing for the wireless charging features of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or iPhone X, our recent roundup of the best (and cheapest) Qi inductive chargers on the market should help out.

