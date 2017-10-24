Redesigned iPhone with edge-to-edge OLED display and facial recognition launches November 3.
Apple Pay Launches in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and UAE
As promised during Apple's third quarter earnings call back in August, Apple Pay today expanded to Finland, Denmark, Sweden, and United Arab Emirates.
Debit and credit cards from participating banks can now be added to the Wallet app in each country and can be used to make purchases wherever NFC-based contactless payments are accepted. Apple Pay also works within apps and on the web in countries where Apple Pay is available.
In Denmark, Jyske Bank (Visa debit cards only) and Nordea are supporting Apple Pay. In Finland and Sweden, Apple Pay can be used with debit and credit cards from Nordea and ST1. Edenred and N26 support will be coming soon to Finland, while Ticket Rikskuponger will support Apple Pay in Sweden in the near future.
In United Arab Emirates, the following banks and cards work with Apple Pay:
- Emirates Islamic (Visa credit, debit, and prepaid cards)
- Emirates NBD
- HSBC (Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cards)
- mashreq
- RAKBANK (Mastercard credit, debit, and prepaid cards)
- Standard Chartered Bank
Dozens of locations in each country offer support for Apple Pay payments, with an official list available on Apple's Apple Pay website: Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and UAE.
Following the launch of Apple Pay in Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and UAE, Apple Pay is available in 20 markets. Apple Pay may also soon launch in the Netherlands, Poland, Norway, and Germany, based on rumors or hints of the feature that have been spotted on Apple's site, but Apple has not yet confirmed Apple Pay is coming to those countries, nor provided details on when.
Apple Pay in stores is available on the iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone SE, and all Apple Watch models. Apple Pay on the web and in apps is available on all of the above listed devices along with the iPad Air 2, iPad mini 3, iPad mini 4, and all iPad Pro models.
45 minutes ago at 10:11 pm
I am in Dubai, UAE and can confirm I added my cards to Apple Pay and used it this morning to buy a coffee ( I didn't really need it, simply wanted to try Apple Pay). The look on the cashier's face was priceless !!!
39 minutes ago at 10:17 pm
Love it! been waiting for Apple pay in Sweden for a long while.
My visa card and master card are both NFC enabled so i have been able to pay by tapping the card on the card reader. But its nice to know that i can now use my mobile instead and do not have to bring up my wallet.
One of the great benefits we will get with this apple pay release is that a lot more customers will ask for nfc support and that will benefit us all. At the moment it is a bit rare for NFC support.
My visa card and master card are both NFC enabled so i have been able to pay by tapping the card on the card reader. But its nice to know that i can now use my mobile instead and do not have to bring up my wallet.
One of the great benefits we will get with this apple pay release is that a lot more customers will ask for nfc support and that will benefit us all. At the moment it is a bit rare for NFC support.
52 minutes ago at 10:04 pm
Apple should really create a list of countries where Apple Pay isn't available (e.g. Germany :mad:).
