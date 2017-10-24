Apple Support Doc Highlights In-Car Wireless Chargers That Work With iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

Several car manufacturers offer built-in Qi wireless chargers that are compatible with the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and the iPhone X, and Apple this evening published a new support document highlighting vehicles that support the feature.
According to Apple, Audi, BMW, Chrysler, Ford, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, PSA, Toyota, Volkswagen, Volvo offer Qi-based wireless charging options that work with the iPhone 8 and "might work with the iPhone 8 Plus."
Apple can't say for sure that the iPhone 8 Plus is compatible with these vehicles because some wireless chargers have physical size constraints that might not fit every phone.
A Qi wireless charging cubby in the Volkswagen Tiguan
Apple also lists several specific 2018 vehicle models from Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC that offer wireless charging that's compatible with both the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus, though the same size caveat applies.
- 2018 GMC Terrain
- 2018 GMC Yukon
- 2018 GMC Sierra
- 2018 Chevrolet Bolt
- 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe
- 2018 Chevrolet Silverado
- 2018 Chevrolet Suburban
- 2018 Cadillac Escalade
- 2018 Buick Enclave
Wireless charging in 2017 and earlier models from Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC does not meet the requirements for Qi certification and thus will not work with the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.
Apple's support document does not yet mention the soon-to-be released iPhone X, but it features the same Qi-based wireless charging functionality that's in the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus. The iPhone X is larger than the iPhone 8 but smaller than the iPhone 8 Plus and thus may also not be compatible with all in-car wireless chargers due to size limitations.
Before purchasing a vehicle with a Qi-based wireless charging feature, Apple recommends customers make sure that their iPhones will fit in the charger first.
