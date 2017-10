Sprint Announces $350 Discount for iPhone X on Sprint Flex With Trade-in

iPhone 7 256GB - up to $335 + 10% promo = $368.50

iPhone 7 Plus 256GB - up to $360 + 10% promo = $396.00

iPhone 6s Plus: 128GB - up to $215 +10% promo = $236.50

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors.

Earlier in the month, Sprint launched an iPhone 8 discount program that brought the total price of the smartphone down by $350 through discounting the cost of monthly leases. Today the carrier has revealed a similar promotion will be coming to Apple's iPhone X, just a few days before pre-orders for the device begin on October 27.Like the iPhone 8 deal, there are a few stipulations to come with Sprint's discount. First, to get the 64GB iPhone X at(down from $41.67/month) you'll have to sign up for the Sprint Flex leasing program, and you'll need to trade in an eligible smartphone. The Apple devices currently eligible range from the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus to this year's iPhone 8 and 8 Plus; various Android smartphones are also accepted. Both existing and new Sprint customers will be able to take advantage of the deal.Under Sprint's deal, you'll be paying about $400 for the 64GB iPhone X over the course of the 18-month lease. Afterwards you can trade in the device to Sprint for a new lease and continue the program (which you can do after 12 monthly payments with iPhone Forever), or choose to keep the iPhone X. If you do, Sprint's $22.22/month discount will no longer be applied for the remaining monthly payments and the price will again rise to $41.67/month. With the 18-month discount and 6-month regular price, the 64GB iPhone X would come out to about $650 total, down from $999.Additionally, Sprint announced that it will offer a " best price guarantee " for the iPhone X, so if you see a nationally advertised lower price within 14 days of your Sprint lease activation or preorder, you can receive the difference via a Visa Prepaid Card.Verizon also announced its own iPhone X promotion today, but it appears the carrier is simply offering up to $300 off the device in regards to eligible smartphone trade-ins. Verizon hasn't yet delved into what this could be on a monthly lease basis for the iPhone X, but the company did say that the $300 trade-in/promo credit will be applied over 24 months, and ends when the balance is paid or the line is terminated/changed to another plan.If you're looking to trade in your current smartphone ahead of the iPhone X's launch, Gazelle is gearing up to debut a promotion where you can geton any smartphone traded in between October 24 and November 7. Gazelle offered some pricing examples of how the promotion will affect the trade-in values of a few iPhone models:For more of the latest deals heading into the launch of the iPhone X, be sure to head over to our Deals Roundup