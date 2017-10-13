Deals: Target Takes $100 Off iPad Mini 4 In Store, While Sprint Discounts iPhone 8 Monthly Leases

This week Target has a $100 discount on Apple's 128GB Wi-Fi iPad mini 4, with the caveat of no online shipping available. If you have a local Target with stock on the 7.9-inch iPad, however, you can get the latest iPad mini for $299.99, down from $399.99 in Space Gray, Silver, and Gold.
If you want some accessories to go with your iPad mini 4, Target has also discounted two first party Apple accessories. There's the iPad mini 4 Smart Cover with discounts between 10 and 40 percent, and the iPad mini 4 Silicone Case with discounts between 10 and 50 percent. The savings depend on your choice of color, and some models do have shipping options. When paired together, the accessories provide full front and back protection to the iPad mini 4.
For those interested in the iPhone 8, Sprint has a $350 discount on Apple's latest iPhone, with a few stipulations. You'll have to trade in an eligible smartphone towards the new iPhone 8, as well as sign up for the Sprint Flex leasing program. If you do, Sprint will mark monthly installments down to $9.72/month for the 64GB model, with an initial payment of $0. The 256GB model requires $150 down but retains the $9.72/month price.
Additionally, the 64GB iPhone 8 Plus is available for $0 today and $13.89/month installments, and the 256GB Plus model requires $150 when purchased and $13.89/month afterwards. All savings appear after a $19.45/month bill credit is applied to your account. iPhone models eligible for trade-in include: iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus. Visit Sprint's deals page here for more information.
There are even more discounts to discover in our Deals Roundup, today including savings on the Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Bulb Starter Kit, an Insignia USB wall outlet, and a combination USB 3.0 and Lightning flash drive. Also be sure to check out our giveaway post this week, where you have a chance to win some MagicGrips for your Magic Mouse, made by Elevation Lab.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors.
