U.S. Senators Ask Apple Why VPN Apps Were Removed From China App Store
Two U.S. senators have written to Apple CEO Tim Cook asking why the company removed third-party VPN apps from its App Store in China (via CNBC). Reports that Apple had pulled the VPN apps first arrived in July, following regulations passed earlier in the year that require such apps to be authorized by the Chinese government.
In the open letter dated October 17, Senators Patrick Leahy and Ted Cruz write that China has an "abysmal" human rights record when it comes to freedom of expression and free access to online and offline information, and say they are "concerned that Apple may be enabling the Chinese government's censorship and surveillance of the internet".
Senators Ted Cruz (R-Texas, left) and Patrick Leahy (D-Vermont)
In the bipartisan request, the senators then ask Cook to explain Apple's actions by answering a list of questions, including whether Apple was personally asked to remove the VPN apps by Chinese officials, and if the company expressed its concerns to the Chinese authorities before the country's anti-freedom laws were enacted.
In addition, the senators question what Apple has done to promote free speech in China and whether it has pushed for human rights and better treatment of oppressed groups in the country.
During an earnings call, Cook spoke about his decision to remove the VPN apps. "We would rather not remove apps, but like we do in other countries, we follow the law where we do business." Cook went on to say that he hopes China will ease up on the restrictions over time.
Apple has yet to respond to the letter.
1 hour ago at 03:28 am
It's a trap.
"So if you can assist the Chinese in monitoring their peoples communications, why can't you assist us?"
"So if you can assist the Chinese in monitoring their peoples communications, why can't you assist us?"
47 minutes ago at 04:05 am
Simple answer: It's the law in China. These senators must know that.
57 minutes ago at 03:56 am
(They are) concerned that Apple may be enabling the Chinese government's censorship and surveillance of the internet.
Umm hello?? The NSA? The Snowden leaks? The Assange leaks? PRISM? US Senators (INCLUDING TED CRUZ) repealing privacy laws?
Grow a spine you gutless hacks!!
46 minutes ago at 04:07 am
Two old white men trying to be relevant with the SJW crowds.
Why are these people still in their positions?
Why are these people still in their positions?
1 hour ago at 03:30 am
Funny how it's ok to have encryption in foriegn countries but when it's local the gov wants access.
46 minutes ago at 04:06 am
I'd imagine Apple has zero control over this situation. They need to abide by different laws and regulations all over the world. I am guessing these senators expect Apple to not sell iPhones in China because of this? Or not follow the rules and be banned in the country? Not sure what business would make that decision.
1 hour ago at 03:45 am
It's a trap.
"So if you can assist the Chinese in monitoring their peoples communications, why can't you assist us?"
That sums up our government
1 hour ago at 03:42 am
Just waiting for the UK to make the same request to block VPN's as the PRC....
36 minutes ago at 04:17 am
China can shut down any business they want at any time for any reason they can dream up. It's an authoritarian country, not a democracy. Apple has a little bit of room to maneuver within their system, but not much. What do Leahy and Cruz expect Apple to do? Throw down the gauntlet over VPNs? Not realistic. Trump style tantrums don't work.
24 minutes ago at 04:28 am
Two old white men trying to be relevant with the SJW crowds.
Why are these people still in their positions?
First of all, being the oh so tolerant liberal that you are, I thought we were over judging people by their skin color or gender. Your comment seems to be the one that's trying to be relevant with the SJW crowds.
