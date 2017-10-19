Deals: $100 iTunes Gift Card for $85, MacBook Pro and Beats Discounts Debut in Best Buy Sale

In other deals, Best Buy's 3-Day sale has hit its first day for non-My Best Buy members. A few products have been added, including $100 off select configurations of the latest MacBook Pro (with prices matched at both B&H Photo and Adorama), $55 off the new Beats Pill+ speaker, and $290 off the harman/kardon Onyx Studio 3 speaker. Check out our article from yesterday for a few MacBook Air markdowns that remain alive, and then read on below for an updated list of sales posted today:
13-inch MacBook Pro, Intel Core i5, 8 GB Memory, 128GB, Space Gray and Silver - $1,199.99, down from $1,299.99 / matched at B&H Photo, Adorama
13-inch MacBook Pro, Intel Core i5, 8 GB Memory, 256GB, Space Gray and Silver - $1,399.99, down from $1,499.99 / matched at B&H Photo, Adorama
harman/kardon Onyx Studio 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker - $159.99, down from $449.99
Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Pill+ Speaker in White - $174.99, down from $229.99
Beats by Dr. Dre Beats Studio Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones - $179.99, down from $379.99
In terms of app sales this week, a handful of apps based on board games have gone down in price:
Ticket to Ride - $1.99, down from $5.99
Jaipur: A Card Game of Duels - $1.99, down from $4.99
Twilight Struggle - $2.99, down from $9.99
Potion Explosion - $0.99, down from $2.99
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors