Deals: $100 iTunes Gift Card for $85, MacBook Pro and Beats Discounts Debut in Best Buy Sale

Thursday October 19, 2017 11:45 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
PayPal's Digital Gifts storefront on eBay today has a 15 percent discount on $100 iTunes gift cards, letting those interested purchase the card for just $85 while the deal lasts. As a bonus, the gift card is electronic, so you'll get a code sent to your email for the iTunes credit within a few minutes after checkout. Head over to PayPal Digital Gift's eBay page right here to check out the discount.


In other deals, Best Buy's 3-Day sale has hit its first day for non-My Best Buy members. A few products have been added, including $100 off select configurations of the latest MacBook Pro (with prices matched at both B&H Photo and Adorama), $55 off the new Beats Pill+ speaker, and $290 off the harman/kardon Onyx Studio 3 speaker. Check out our article from yesterday for a few MacBook Air markdowns that remain alive, and then read on below for an updated list of sales posted today:


Aukey also expanded its Amazon sale today, adding in its Mini Bluetooth Speaker with Enhanced Bass & Metal Housing for $18.82 with promo code AUKSKM31, down from $29.88. There's also the Aukey Bluetooth Receiver and Transmitter with 2-in-1 Wireless Audio Adapter for $27.99 with code AUKEBRO2, down from $39.99. The two products are available at a discount until Monday, October 23, and join three other Aukey accessories that were discounted earlier this week.

In terms of app sales this week, a handful of apps based on board games have gone down in price:
For even more of the latest deals -- including ongoing exclusive discounts on RAVPower's Qi mat, the Pixie Point tracker system, and Top Greener's USB wall charger outlet -- head over to our Deals Roundup.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors

Related Roundup: Apple Deals
4 comments