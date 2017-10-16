Deals: iPad Mini 4 Sales Continue, Exclusive Discount on iPhone/iPad USB Wall Outlet, and More

Best Buy this week has launched a sale on Apple's iPad mini 4, mirroring the $100 discount that Target placed on the 7.9-inch device late last week. You can get the 128GB iPad mini 4 from Best Buy in Space Gray, Silver, and Gold for $299.99, down from $399.99. There are also a few markdowns for the tablet on its cellular versions, depending on which carrier you choose.
Most notably, Best Buy is offering shipments to your home, unlike Target's sale which required in-store pickup. Free two-day shipping is available for the device as well, and anyone who buys one of Apple's smaller tablets during the sale will gain a six-month subscription to Trend Micro Internet Security for three devices.
In other discounts, we've partnered with Top Greener to offer MacRumors readers an exclusive 15 percent discount on the company's Dual USB Wall Charger Outlet at Amazon, priced at $19.29 with promo code RUMORUSB, down from $22.69. The accessory is rated at 2.4 amps per USB port with a maximum output of 24W, which should provide quick charge times for iPhones and average charge times for iPads.
There are also three interchangeable face covers in white, black, and light almond that come with Top Greener's accessory, but the wall plate that surrounds the outlet is not included. There are many simple and cheap solutions on Amazon, however, like Leviton's standard wall plate for $2.58.
To purchase the Top Greener Dual USB Wall Charger Outlet on sale at Amazon, select the "15A Dual USB Outlet" style on the Amazon page, add the item to your Amazon cart (making sure it specifies "Sold by Top Greener Inc."), and then type in the promo code "RUMORUSB" at the final stage of checkout. You have until Thursday, October 26 at 11:59 p.m. PDT to take advantage of the discount.
Also running this week only is an Aukey sale at Amazon, which ends this Saturday, October 21. Each Aukey accessory with a discount is listed below:
Otherwise, be sure to check out our full Deals Roundup to stay up-to-date on the latest sales going on throughout the week.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors
