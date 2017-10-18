Best Buy 3-Day Sale Launches With Early Access Discounts on Latest MacBook Air and 4K TV Sets

Wednesday October 18, 2017 6:39 AM PDT by Mitchel Broussard
Best Buy today launched an early access sale for members of the My Best Buy program, marking the first day of a new 3-Day sale that's gearing up this week. Only one Apple product has an early access discount -- the mid-2017 refresh of the MacBook Air -- but there are a few other deals on 4K television sets and Bluetooth headphones. As the week progresses and Best Buy opens up the sale to more users and adds new products, we'll be sure to share any notable discounts.

For now, take a look at a few of the early access sales below:

For these early access deals, remember that you'll need to be logged in to your My Best Buy account in order to see the sale prices.

There are also a few discounts on items outside of the 3-Day Sale, ranging from the latest iMacs, to multiple Philips Hue lamps, and even DJI's new miniature Spark drone. Check them out below:

It's worth noting that previous sales on Apple Watch Series 2 and iPad mini 4 remain ongoing at Best Buy, so if you're interested in those products you still have a chance to purchase them at a discount. There are many more items on sale on Best Buy's Hot Deals page, including Epson all-in-one printers and select Insignia cables and chargers, so be sure to browse all of the discounts here.

For more of the latest deals on Apple products, accessories, and more, head over to our Deals Roundup.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy

