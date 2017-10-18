Best Buy 3-Day Sale Launches With Early Access Discounts on Latest MacBook Air and 4K TV Sets

For now, take a look at a few of the early access sales below:
MacBook Air with 13.3-inch Display, Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, 128GB Flash Storage - $874.99, down from $999.99
MacBook Air with 13.3-inch Display, Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, 256GB Flash Storage - $1,074.99, down from $1,199.99
Sony 1000X Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (Black or Grey Beige) - $249.99, down from $399.99
Sharp 43-inch Class LED 2160p Smart 4K Ultra HD TV - $329.99, down from $349.99
Samsung 55-inch Class LED 2160p Smart 4K Ultra HD TV - $999.99, down from $1,499.99
There are also a few discounts on items outside of the 3-Day Sale, ranging from the latest iMacs, to multiple Philips Hue lamps, and even DJI's new miniature Spark drone. Check them out below:
Apple 21.5-inch iMac, Intel Core i5 (2.3GHz), 8GB Memory, 1TB Hard Drive (Latest Model) - $999.99, down from $1,099.99
Apple 27-inch iMac, Intel Core i5 (3.5GHz), 8GB Memory, 1TB Fusion Drive (Latest Model) - $1,899.99, down from $1,999.99
Philips Hue Lamps and Light Fixtures - Get 20 percent off the Hue White Ambience Wellness Lamp, Wellner Lamp, Beyond Lamp, Phoenix Lamp, and more.
DJI Spark Quadcopter in Alpine White - $449.99, down from $499.99
Sphero Spider-Man - $129.99, down from $149.99
For more of the latest deals on Apple products, accessories, and more, head over to our Deals Roundup.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy