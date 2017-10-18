Apple Pay May Launch in the Netherlands and Poland Later This Year

Wednesday October 18, 2017 11:13 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
In addition to Denmark, Finland, Sweden, and the United Arab Emirates, Apple Pay may launch in the Netherlands and Poland later this year.


Dutch blog One More Thing, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter, claims that ING will be the first bank to offer Apple Pay in the Netherlands. Virtual bank Bunq also supposedly plans to support Apple Pay.

Rabobank, one of the largest banks in the Netherlands, reportedly hasn't yet taken any concrete steps towards Apple Pay.

Apple has translated Apple Pay support pages on its website to Dutch and French for the Netherlands and Belgium. Apple Pay was already rumored to launch in Belgium in May, but five months have passed and it has yet to happen.

The report cites one source who claims Apple Pay could launch in the Netherlands on November 2, but the blog could not confirm the date.

Apple's fourth quarter earnings results are scheduled for the same day, so it's possible that Apple will use the subsequent conference call as an opportunity to announce the next wave of Apple Pay launch countries.

MacRumors also received an anonymous tip today with an alleged screenshot of Apple Pay being tested on an iPhone in Poland.

The screenshot shows a Mastercard from PKO Bank Polski, suggesting that bank could be the first to support Apple Pay in the country. However, it could also be a placeholder card for Apple's internal testing only.


The tipster said Apple Pay should be ready to launch in Poland by the end of this year, but we're unable to confirm the authenticity of this information.

Apple Pay vice president Jennifer Bailey has previously said Apple is "working rapidly" to expand Apple Pay to additional countries in Europe and Asia. According to Apple's services chief Eddy Cue, that could soon include India.

Apple Pay is currently available in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Singapore, Switzerland, France, Hong Kong, Russia, New Zealand, Japan, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom.

(Thanks, Burak Polat!)

GERMANY !! C‘mon!! Blöde Sparkassen...
In other news - Apple Pay is available in all countries but Germany.
MacRumors should rather do a shortlist of countries not supporting Apple Pay with Germany (and its banks) topping the list.
GERMANY !! C‘mon!! Blöde Sparkassen...

Yeah, I really want it too. It's a shame that one of world's biggest economies does not have Apple Pay. But it's also well known problem of here, see how long it took that credit cards became a common paying option.
GERMANY !! C‘mon!! Blöde Sparkassen...


Sparkassen will have a hard time to join ApplePay.

These are all small individual banks, contracting would be a desaster. I don’t see Apple to contract each small Sparkasse individually.

Also the registtation process would be a hell. Since ApplePay is using image recognition with the card, ApplePay would have to know all card iterations of all individual Sparkassen. Also some Sparkassen share the card design with other Sparkassen but are individual banks.

This makes me beleve that we would probably not see a deal with the Sparkassen within the next years.
