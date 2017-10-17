Apple TV's Search Feature Expands to BBC America, CBC, and Other Apps

Tuesday October 17, 2017 6:18 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Apple TV's universal search feature now supports a selection of additional apps in the United States and other countries.


In the United States, fourth- and fifth-generation Apple TV users can now search for movies or TV shows on BBC America, Classix, and Oxygen, an NBC-owned channel that primarily airs true crime programming.

In Canada, newly supported apps include Apple Music, CBC TV, Classix, FXNOW Canada, ICI Tou.tv in Québec, and kids channel Treehouse.

In addition to the United States and Canada, Apple Music search functionality on tvOS is also now available in Australia, France, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom.

In Australia, other newly supported apps include 9Now, SBS, and Tenplay, while Viaplay was added in Norway and Sweden.

The universal search feature allows users to conduct Siri voice searches or text-based searches to find TV and movie content across a wide range of channels. A fourth-generation Apple TV or newer is required.

