MacRumors Giveaway: Win MagicGrips for Your Magic Mouse From Elevation Lab

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Elevation Lab to give MacRumors readers a chance to win some MagicGrips that are designed for Apple's Magic Mouse.
MagicGrips, made from a solid silicone rubber, are designed to make the Magic Mouse a lot more comfortable to work with by making it wider and giving you more to hold onto. MagicGrips cover 75 percent of the sides of the Magic Mouse, but don't interfere with click travel thanks to a precise fit.
Elevation Lab says the MagicGrips are designed to create a big concave surface for your fingers, for a more relaxed grip that makes the mouse easier to use for long periods of time. When the MagicGrips were in development, the company tested more than 100 prototypes to find the ideal design that was most comfortable for the widest number of users.
MagicGrips work with all hand sizes and for both left and right-handed users, and they're compatible with both Magic Mouse 1 and 2 models. There's also an XL thumb grip for an even wider grip if desired.
The MagicGrips attach to the sides of a Magic Mouse using 3M adhesive that can be removed at any time.
Elevation Lab normally charges $12.95 for the MagicGrips
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
a Rafflecopter giveawayThe contest will run from today (October 13) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on October 20. The winners will be chosen randomly on October 20 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.
Elevation Lab normally charges $12.95 for the MagicGrips, but we have 50 of them to give away, so we'll have a lot of winners for this giveaway. To enter to win, use the Rafflecopter widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years of age or older are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
