KGI: TrueDepth Camera Gives Apple 2.5 Year Lead Over Android Competitors
In a previous report, Kuo predicted it would take one to two years for competitors to catch up, but having watched Apple's official technical demonstrations in detail, it's now believed it will take longer to replicate the user experience.
The TrueDepth camera will give Apple a solid technological lead throughout 2018 and 2019, leading Kuo to say KGI has "full confidence" in the iPhone's growth prospects in the high-end smartphone market over the next couple of years despite iPhone X constraints in 2017.
KGI Securities has revised its 2017 iPhone X shipping estimates from 40 million to 30 to 35 million units, but Kuo says the firm stands by its "positive outlook" on shipments of future iPhones equipped with the TrueDepth Camera.
Apple's TrueDepth camera system enables its Face ID facial recognition system and other features like advanced face tracking and analysis for Animoji. Rumors suggest the difficulty of manufacturing the TrueDepth camera is what has led to significant iPhone X production issues, severely limiting initial available supply.
Apple's competitors like Samsung and Google will also need to overcome these development and manufacturing hurdles to create a product that's similar to the TrueDepth Camera. Samsung has already released a device with facial recognition capabilities, but it is inferior to Apple's solution as it is limited to 2D tracking making it less secure and easy to fool.
Ming-Chi Kuo previously said that should Apple's TrueDepth camera prove to be popular with consumers, all of the company's future iPhones are likely to adopt the feature.
Much like the original iPhone launch, it took android years to catch up and make truly competitive products.
Same with Touch ID.
No surprise it is happening again.
Apple is setting the stage for the next decade of what people expect from smartphones.
First with multi-touch (just getting it as smooth as the iPhone took a decade)
Then retina
- Touch-ID
- Secure enclaves that doesn’t expose the private key
- 64 Bit
- Swift/APFS
- CPU design
- GPU design
- Camera and haptics(arguable)
- AR
- And now TrueDepth.
Apple is/was years ahead in all these categories. They have set a tremendous foundation.
I am wondering if Mr Kuo isn't paid by Apple..
He is apple's lap dog , barks on queue ....
also used for damage control.
I wonder where he gets his time stamps. I can say Samsung's Iris scanner gives it a infinite year lead over Apple especially since Apple will never use it. He really should not talk.
Did he call psychic reader Cleo???? RIP
It’s not even close to the same thing. Samsung’s iris scanner is another half assed attempt that gets fooled by something as simple as picture. Troll on m8.
I'm all for the tech and the OS is great. However I would prefer they allowed us to make our phones more custom similar to android. Maybe a pen like the note series. I'm a gadget junkie and while I used iphone im now only using ipad pro and note 8 for a daily device. The ipad is strickly photo related for work.I’m a photo guy, and a casual gamer. So for me, Iphone is the perfect phone.
