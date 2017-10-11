Sketchy Rumor Points Towards October 26 Launch for Amazon Prime Video on Apple TV

During WWDC in June, Apple finally confirmed that Amazon Prime Video will launch as an app for Apple TV users sometime "later this year." Since that announcement, a few rumors and theories have predicted launch dates for the app, all of which have subsequently been passed by with no official debut of Amazon Prime Video on the tvOS App Store.
Another sketchy rumor has been shared on the Apple TV Subreddit this week by a user who claims to work for Amazon, pointing towards a late October launch for the app. The user -- AmazonVideoEngineer -- originally created the Reddit account to share a post a few weeks ago, which stated that October 26 would be the "earliest" date that Amazon would launch its app on Apple TV.
Now, the same user has shared a "quick update" on the app, mentioning that the app is "still on track" for an October 26 debut. AmazonVideoEngineer is "very confident" that this date is "finally the day" Amazon will launch its Apple TV app. Check out both posts below:
Original post:
Since we're now four months out from WWDC and Apple's confirmation of the Amazon Prime Video app for Apple TV, we should hopefully hear an announcement of the app's launch date sometime soon.
Wanted to make this throwaway account after yesterday’s debacle. I saw many people get upset so I wanted to issue this warning: do not expect Amazon to launch before October 26th. The app is done, and has been done for months already. However there are a lot of politics going on beyond my pay grade that are pushing the launch back. And just to clarify, October 26 is the earliest I would expect it. Launch could be pushed well into November.New post:
Some of you will remember my post a little while back, in which I warned that Amazon would not launch until at least October 26. We're now just about two weeks from the 26th, and the app is still on track to launch that day. In my time at this job, I have never once seen a release slip this close to a scheduled launch. I am very confident in saying that the 26th is finally the day.Because the rumor comes from an unconfirmed Reddit source, this October 26 date should be approached with a heavy dose of skepticism. Previous rumors surrounding Amazon's Apple TV app centered around logical events that the app could have debuted alongside of -- Thursday Night Football, the Amazon hardware event in September -- but October 26 appears to be a somewhat random date.
