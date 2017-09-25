Sketchy Rumor: Amazon Prime Video May Launch on Apple TV Alongside Thursday Night Football This Week

Amazon Prime Video may launch on Apple TV alongside the debut of the NFL's Thursday Night Football games on the streaming video service this week, according to a sketchy rumor shared by Apple TV blog BestAppleTV.com.
The report isn't very definitive, and it comes from a blog we've never heard about until today, but its author Brad Gibson says he has previously worked for publications such as MacUser, MacFormat, MacNN, The Mac Observer, MacCentral, and Macworld, some of which have shut down. We've confirmed some of the bylines.
Here's the lowdown:
At its iPhone X event, Apple said Amazon Prime Video will be available for Apple TV at some point "later this year."
We'll keep our eyes glued to the tvOS App Store and let you know as soon as the Amazon Prime Video app launches.
(Thanks, Eric!)
The report isn't very definitive, and it comes from a blog we've never heard about until today, but its author Brad Gibson says he has previously worked for publications such as MacUser, MacFormat, MacNN, The Mac Observer, MacCentral, and Macworld, some of which have shut down. We've confirmed some of the bylines.
Here's the lowdown:
Multiple sources could not confirm an exact release date for the new app, but feel based on their knowledge of the situation that Amazon would likely release it before the first National Football League game streaming on Amazon Prime Video this Thursday, September 28th at 8:25 p.m. EDT between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers.Amazon has secured the rights to live stream Thursday Night Football games on Prime Video, starting with this week's showdown between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers on September 28. A full schedule of games that will be streamed through Week 16 is available on Amazon's website.
At its iPhone X event, Apple said Amazon Prime Video will be available for Apple TV at some point "later this year."
We'll keep our eyes glued to the tvOS App Store and let you know as soon as the Amazon Prime Video app launches.
(Thanks, Eric!)
Related Roundup: Apple TV
Tags: Amazon, Amazon Prime Video
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Buy Now)
Tags: Amazon, Amazon Prime Video
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Buy Now)