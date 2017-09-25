Sketchy Rumor: Amazon Prime Video May Launch on Apple TV Alongside Thursday Night Football This Week

Monday September 25, 2017 8:52 AM PDT by Joe Rossignol
Amazon Prime Video may launch on Apple TV alongside the debut of the NFL's Thursday Night Football games on the streaming video service this week, according to a sketchy rumor shared by Apple TV blog BestAppleTV.com.


The report isn't very definitive, and it comes from a blog we've never heard about until today, but its author Brad Gibson says he has previously worked for publications such as MacUser, MacFormat, MacNN, The Mac Observer, MacCentral, and Macworld, some of which have shut down. We've confirmed some of the bylines.

Here's the lowdown:
Multiple sources could not confirm an exact release date for the new app, but feel based on their knowledge of the situation that Amazon would likely release it before the first National Football League game streaming on Amazon Prime Video this Thursday, September 28th at 8:25 p.m. EDT between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers.
Amazon has secured the rights to live stream Thursday Night Football games on Prime Video, starting with this week's showdown between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers on September 28. A full schedule of games that will be streamed through Week 16 is available on Amazon's website.

At its iPhone X event, Apple said Amazon Prime Video will be available for Apple TV at some point "later this year."

We'll keep our eyes glued to the tvOS App Store and let you know as soon as the Amazon Prime Video app launches.

(Thanks, Eric!)

Related Roundup: Apple TV
Tags: Amazon, Amazon Prime Video
Buyer's Guide: Apple TV (Buy Now)
15 comments


Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
dontwalkhand
48 minutes ago at 09:05 am
This is the last App I’ve been waiting for!
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
UL2RA
26 minutes ago at 09:27 am
My AppleTV is supposed to get here Friday. It needs ... to ... hurry ... up.
[doublepost=1506357028][/doublepost]

Would be more excited about this if I hadn't just received an alert that we're basically at war with North Korea now. Hard to be excited about anything at this time. World is going crazy.

The two literally have nothing to do with each other, but it's always just so much fun when people bring random politics into a device thread.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
matthew12
50 minutes ago at 09:04 am
This would be great, as I'd finally watch the shows Amazon has to offer (their originals and licensed content). I don't want to use my laggy Fire TV Stick instead of my perfectly-working Apple TV.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
tonyr6
56 minutes ago at 08:57 am
Come on is right. I can't wait for this app to come out so I can disconnect my ad ridden, stuttering POS use to be good FTV box.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
DTphonehome
32 minutes ago at 09:21 am
Honestly WTH is taking so long? A decent coder can make a video streaming app in an afternoon.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
JD92
35 minutes ago at 09:19 am

It won't happen until the new Fire TV is announced. Amazon isn't going to release a HDR app for the new Apple TV when the current Fire TV doesn't support HDR.


I'm not so sure - there are already a number of streaming devices which support HDR on Amazon.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
UL2RA
10 minutes ago at 09:44 am

I mean, war is kind of a big deal. If the country that Apple is based in goes to war, and the country that Samsung is based in also goes to war against a common enemy, that's HUGELY relevant. There is nothing political about announcing war declarations so that others can see it. Even so, I went and made a thread in PRSI.

Of course it's a big deal. I don't think anyone is arguing that.
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]