Apple CEO Tim Cook Talks to Students at Oxford University
Apple CEO Tim Cook today headed over to Oxford University for the opening of The Oxford Foundry, a new "innovation space" that's open to all University of Oxford students.
Cook was on hand to cut the ribbon at the new location, and afterwards, he sat down for a Q&A session with Oxford students alongside Oxford professors and administrators.
Because he was speaking to a group of students, Cook talked about his early life experiences, how he began to hunt for a job after leaving college, and his decision to join Apple. Early on, he said, his goal was to find a job that he loved. "I wanted to love the work I did," he said. "I no longer have that goal."
On designing products, Cook told students to "make products that you want to use" and the rest will follow.
Cook said he takes inspiration from the artists, doctors, musicians, and others who use Apple products to change the world in some way. On failures, he says students just need to have faith that it will pass.
I realized the purpose of life wasn't to love your job, it was to serve humanity in a broad way. And the outcome of doing that would mean you love your job. I realized I wasn't in a place to do that, so sometime thereafter, I switched companies. [...]Cook says it wasn't an easy decision to join Apple. Everyone he talked to, his list of pluses and minuses, and his spreadsheets told him to stay where he was, but his intuition said something different, and he ended up going with intuitition. "That was one of the most important decisions of my life," he said. "Maybe the most important."
It was only after joining Apple where my values and my work aligned, and that has made all the difference for me.
You can bet if you love it, there are many other people out there that are going to love it too. That fundamental saying drives Apple.Cook went on to explain that it's important to "stick close" to customers, listening to them and making yourself accessible to them. Cook said that's one of the reasons why Apple has retail stores, and it's also the reason why he gets up at "ungodly hours." "I like to spend my first hour going through customer emails," he said. "Because I want to know what they're saying. I want to know what they're feeling."
There will be times that you fail on a spectacular basis. I certainly have. You have to have the faith that it will pass. Look in the mirror and watch the person breathe. It didn't kill you. You're not dead. It's not the biggest thing in the world. It will pass. And I do that many times a day sometimes. Do that for a while and you won't have to remind yourself anymore. You'll be able to take these failures... and in fact, you'll view them not as failures but as things learned, and it won't be so detrimental.Cook's interview, which can be watched above, also covered some of his thoughts on Steve Jobs, what he learned from working with Jobs, his view of augmented reality and the future, and his thoughts on who his heroes are.
Top Rated Comments
59 minutes ago at 12:48 pm
Cook should really go into politics and try to change the world. I admire his vision to change the world. But he just isn’t an technology visionary. All apple’s products are getting worse. The MacBook Pro with the touchbar disaster... I thought Apple was master in ergonomic features. You can’t blind touch the touchbar like you can with the function keys. It’s extremely exhausting looking at the touchbar, screen, touchbar, screen all the time... no good. Then there’s software... have you noticed the notifications on the iPhone X works differently than on an iPad or other iPhone? You have to swipe differently. It’s a total mess. I miss a red line in their product philosophy and software and services.
Why the iPhone 7 (not even the 7 plus) is more expansive in Europe than the Samsung Galaxy 8 with Amoled and better specs...
How does he think of their offerings in the emerging markets like China an India where technology is even more advanced...
Why it is taken Apple so long to refresh their paling computer lines...
What does Cook think of those premium prices... what justifies them according to Cook?
To name a few...
Ask hard questions.No one ever dares to ask those hard question like why Siri, services, Apple TV etc lack so much compared to the competition and if he’s able to address that...
1 hour ago at 12:37 pm
Wise words from Cook.
1 hour ago at 12:37 pm
Tim got an white iPhone X
28 minutes ago at 01:19 pm
Another chance for Cook to pontificate with abandon. Steve, I’d pay an arm and a leg to hear him talk. But Cook? I don’t think this washed out corporate run of the mill ceo has anything to add other than platitudes. He can do the tech world a favor and go back to his spreadsheets.
33 minutes ago at 01:15 pm
Good for Cook, shame it’s a British uni, these days with leftist liberalist PC idiots, tutors and students. Shrivelled examples of the great establishments they used to be.
I hope the tech centre does some good for students though.
1st Amendment to the United States Constitution:
Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances.
Bet you didn’t get around to reading that in school.
Very bad…
8 minutes ago at 01:39 pm
Did he tell the students how best to nickle & dime customers & neglect product lines for years then release years-old tech as "new"?
34 minutes ago at 01:13 pm
If Cook were to listen to his own words he would be doing far more for he Mac line up. The machines are pathetically outdated and worse don't even meet customer needs anymore.
1 hour ago at 12:28 pm
Ask hard questions.
