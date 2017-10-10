Tim Cook to Open Oxford University's 'The Foundry' Innovation Space Tomorrow

Apple CEO Tim Cook will cut the ribbon at a new Oxford University startup hub and co-working space called "The Oxford Foundry" tomorrow, reports The Financial Times.
The Oxford Foundry is described as an "innovation space" and "entrepreneurial hub" open to all University of Oxford students. The Foundry website says it will aim to create a diverse and creative environment, deliver workshops on skills-building, self-awareness, and team-building, and offer startup incubation and support in the Amersi Foundation Accelerator space.
A select number of startups will be accepted throughout the year, with The Foundry providing co-working space and a "suite of support" to accelerate growth. Several tech leaders including Brent Hoberman, Phil Libin, and Biz Stone helped design the space.
The launch of The Oxford Foundry is set for tomorrow, with Apple CEO Tim Cook to attend alongside several other tech entrepreneurs. Cook will participate in a Q&A session.
We're opening our doors! Join us for drinks and canapés, and take part in a panel Q&A with special guest Apple CEO Tim Cook, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Oxford, Prof Louise Richardson, Dean Peter Tufano of Saïd Business School and Ana Bakshi, Director of the Oxford Foundry. We invite you to take a look around our brand new space in the company of other entrepreneurially-minded people from across the University and beyond.The new building is located on Hythe Bridge Street in a building that was formally the Oxford Ice Factory and it's open from 8am to 10pm every day of the week.