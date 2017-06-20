New design with full-front display and no Home button expected.
T-Rex, Vampire, Crazy Face, Zombie, Giraffe, and Pie Among Emoji Included in New Unicode 10 Standard
The Unicode Consortium today released version 10.0.0 of the Unicode Standard, introducing 56 new emoji characters ranging from crazy face and face with monocle to t-rex, pie, and pretzel.
Emoji site Emojipedia has details on all of the new emoji that are included in the update, and has shared a sample image featuring visual representations of the new additions.
Some of the new emoji include star-struck, face with raised eyebrow (which Emojipedia says is also known as the "Colbert" face), exploding head, face vomiting, shushing face, face with hand over mouth, love you gesture, palms up together, brain, orange heart, scarf, gloves, coat, socks, zebra, giraffe, hedgehog, sauropod, cricket, coconut, broccoli, dumpling, fortune cookie, pie, cup with straw, and chopsticks.
New child, adult, and older adult emojis in a range of skin tones are included, as are options for person in steamy room, bearded person, mage, fairy, vampire, merperson, elf, genie, person climbing, person in lotus position, and more, with all of those emoji available in multiple skin tones and genders. While there are 56 distinct new emoji characters, gender/skin tone modifiers and flags bring that total to 239.
These new emoji will not be available for Apple products until Apple adds support for Unicode 10, and the actual artwork for each emoji on iOS and Mac devices will be up to Apple to provide.
It typically takes Apple several months to implement support for new emoji, so the Unicode 10 options could be implemented in the fall of 2017. Emoji in Unicode 9, which was released in June of 2016, were added to iOS in iOS 10.2 in October.
1 hour ago at 03:07 pm
With more emojis and fidget spinners what has this world come too
You say that as if these are the worst things to happen in the last month.
Cheer up and get a grip.
1 hour ago at 03:04 pm
With more emojis and fidget spinners what has this world come too
I mean, you have to admit that there is some innate appeal in fidget spinners. They are kinda fun to spin, and i think if you deny that then you're denying your own human nature.
1 hour ago at 03:12 pm
I used to not like emoji. About a month ago I started using them to lighten up my text conversations with my wife and I've come to like them a lot. Most of these look like fun new additions.
1 hour ago at 02:59 pm
For some reason I read this as "The Unicorn Consortium." And you know what? That doesn't seem completely wrong.
1 hour ago at 02:59 pm
The continuing evolution of the dumbing down of the population.
1 hour ago at 03:19 pm
With more emojis and fidget spinners what has this world come too
Getting dumber by the minute? Pretty soon the alphabet letters will be obsolete and will be replaced by pure emojis. This is the world I'm leaving my kids into...
Imagine going into a job interview with a resume with:
Knows how to type :eek:
Will contribute to the company o_O
Slacker extraordinaire :D:cool:;)
I may be showing my age but this is just insane:mad::rolleyes:
1 hour ago at 03:01 pm
With more emojis and fidget spinners what has this world come too
A world of stupidity!
We first began on this trend with abbreviations and l33t speak and then social media combined with those into emoji's. Soon the only caps you can buy are those with animal ears and snouts and backups that resemble hides of yet another animal or resembling something out of Pokemon!
Huh last decade 'they' did warn us the future is for the kids!
1 hour ago at 02:58 pm
Fourth row down on the right: That's a baby? I thought it was a lady cradling her.. um.. mammaries. Took me a second, but maybe my mind is just not right.
1 hour ago at 02:58 pm
With more emojis and fidget spinners what has this world come too
