Apple Highlights New Batch of Emoji Coming to iOS, macOS, and watchOS Later This Year
After first giving iTunes an emoji-themed makeover, Apple is continuing its celebration of World Emoji Day with a preview of all-new emoji characters coming to iOS, macOS, and watchOS later in 2017.
The new emoji previewed today by Apple include Woman with Headscarf, Bearded Person, Breastfeeding, Sandwich, Coconut, T-Rex, Zebra, Zombie, Elf, Star-Struck, Exploding Head, and more. All of the emoji shared today were previously included in the new Unicode 10 standard released in June.
The new emoji make it easier for users to express themselves with greater diversity, additional animals and creatures, new smiley faces and more.Apple didn't specify a launch date for the new line of emoji characters coming to iPhones, iPads, Macs, and Apple Watches this year, but it's expected that they will arrive sometime around the public launch of iOS 11 this fall, or soon thereafter. World Emoji Day celebrations are also extending to the iOS App Store, where Apple said that it has highlighted apps that showcase fun things to do with the smartphone characters.
25 minutes ago at 07:35 am
That's great...can I have my gun back?
37 minutes ago at 07:23 am
Glad they were able to pull off an emoji-themed iTunes makeover...
How about utilizing those resources into pulling off an entire iTunes makeover that doesn't suck?
How about utilizing those resources into pulling off an entire iTunes makeover that doesn't suck?
27 minutes ago at 07:32 am
A breastfeeding emoji? Why? I mean, I don't get the zebra one either so I guess it doesn't make any difference. Maybe the breastfeeding one would be used more than I think...
Not sure why you are surprised. Politically correct Apple was going to add a Breastfeeding emoji eventually. Honestly I can't wait for the male Breastfeeding emoji. :p
38 minutes ago at 07:22 am
We didn't need a zebra emoji, people could have just used the horse. This is likely the result of campaigns from zebra rights activists and I'm offended that they've included it.
(just getting that out of the way as I'm - unfortunately - expecting other comments along those lines)
(just getting that out of the way as I'm - unfortunately - expecting other comments along those lines)
39 minutes ago at 07:20 am
We can always use more puke emojis.
29 minutes ago at 07:30 am
Yes, about covers it.
28 minutes ago at 07:31 am
Black zelda. Niceeeeeeeeeeeeee
31 minutes ago at 07:28 am
I think a lot of women with babies will use the breastfeeding one. It's a short phase in life as a mom, but when you are in that phase, it gets talked about a lot with other moms.
That said, I do think "world emoji day" is a bit much.
That said, I do think "world emoji day" is a bit much.
36 minutes ago at 07:24 am
I've always found that emoji are a great way to get people to actually update their phones.
37 minutes ago at 07:22 am
Just remember folks, there's a team of designers at apple that after years of study, practice, college and building up a portfolio of amazing work, are now spending 12 hours a day sitting in front of an iMac drawing emoji full-time until they just can't take it anymore.
