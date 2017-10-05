Apple Shares Trailer for 'Bang! The Bert Berns Story' Coming to Apple Music on October 24

Apple today shared a trailer for "Bang! The Bert Berns Story," an upcoming documentary that chronicles the life of "Twist and Shout" songwriter and producer Bert Berns.
Berns, a well-known record producer in the 1960s responsible for hits like "Brown Eyed Girl," "Here Comes the Night," "Piece of My Heart," and more, started out as a songwriter before moving on to Atlantic Records where he worked with bands like the Beatles and the Rolling Stones.
He went on to form BANG Records and Shout Records, where he signed artists like the McCoys, the Strangeloves, and Neil Diamond.
The documentary highlights Berns' career and his relationships with Carmine "Wassel" DeNoia, his manager and best friend, and mobster Tommy Eboli, once the acting boss of the Genovese crime family in New York. Van Morrison, Paul McCartney, Keith Richards, Ben E. King, Solomon Burke, and more, will all make appearances in the documentary.
Berns' son, Brett Berns, directs, and the documentary is narrated by Bruce Springsteen guitarist and "Sopranos" star Steven Van Zandt.
The documentary will debut exclusively on Apple Music on October 24.
