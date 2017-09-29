Apple Shares iPhone X Environmental Report

Apple today shared an iPhone X environmental report, detailing the smartphone's environmental performance as it relates to climate change, energy efficiency, material efficiency, and restricted substances.
The report reveals that the base model iPhone X generates an equivalent of 79 kilograms of carbon dioxide over its life cycle, which is the highest estimated greenhouse gas emissions of any Apple smartphone since the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. 80 percent of the emissions come from production of the device.
A comparison of Apple's estimated greenhouse gas emissions for each iPhone model:
Like other models, the iPhone X has a mercury-free display made with arsenic-free glass, and it's also free of BFR, PVC, and beryllium.
iPhone X received a highest-possible gold rating from EPEAT, a program that ranks mobile phones based on environmental attributes in accordance with UL 110. All models since the iPhone SE have also achieved gold ratings.
The report reveals that the base model iPhone X generates an equivalent of 79 kilograms of carbon dioxide over its life cycle, which is the highest estimated greenhouse gas emissions of any Apple smartphone since the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus. 80 percent of the emissions come from production of the device.
A comparison of Apple's estimated greenhouse gas emissions for each iPhone model:
- iPhone X: 79kg CO2e
- iPhone 8: 57kg CO2e
- iPhone 8 Plus: 68kg CO2e
- iPhone 7: 56kg CO2e
- iPhone 7 Plus: 67kg CO2e
- iPhone 6s: 54kg CO2e
- iPhone 6s Plus: 63kg CO2e
- iPhone 6: 95kg CO2e
- iPhone 6 Plus: 110kg CO2e
- iPhone 5s: 65kg CO2e
Like other models, the iPhone X has a mercury-free display made with arsenic-free glass, and it's also free of BFR, PVC, and beryllium.
iPhone X received a highest-possible gold rating from EPEAT, a program that ranks mobile phones based on environmental attributes in accordance with UL 110. All models since the iPhone SE have also achieved gold ratings.
Related Roundup: iPhone X
Tags: Environmental Responsibility, environment
Tags: Environmental Responsibility, environment